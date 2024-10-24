Lenovo Ranks No. #1 On Fast Company's Sixth Annual List Of The 100 Best Workplaces For Innovators

(MENAFN- 3BL) Fast Company this week announced its sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. Lenovo came first in the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators and topped the list of companies in artificial intelligence and robotics due to its three-year, $2.2 billion to expand its centers, training, staff, and partnerships supporting AI innovation. Twenty-five percent of the company's employees work in some capacity of R&D, and the company's focus on AI is creating breakthroughs like a new AI-powered sign language translation solution designed in collaboration with the Brazilian innovation center CESAR .

The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. To earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, all of this year's winners (as well as dozens of additional finalists that appear online) completed an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the overall winner. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

Dr. Tolga Kurtoglu, SVP, and Chief Technology Officer said,“Lenovo's mission is simple: We are developing Smarter AI for All. Whether an individual, enterprise, or creator, our powerful, flexible, and responsible AI solutions are transforming industries and empowering individuals. But as a global technology powerhouse, we must demonstrate how AI can be used for good, so we're committed to working with many underrepresented communities to demonstrate how AI can not just change but transform lives.”

“Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year's list reflects that diversity,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company.“The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and the nonprofit sectors.”

To see the complete list, go to .

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2024) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 17, 2024. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .