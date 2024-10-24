Bacardi Promotes Conservation And Education To Help Protect Bat Population In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- 3BL) HAMILTON, Bermuda, October 24, 2024 /3BL/ - As part of its continued efforts to protect local wildlife, Bacardi in Puerto Rico recently celebrated the tenth edition of the Puerto Rico Bat Festival in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Bat Conservation Program (PCMPR). The event, which comes just ahead of National Bat Week (24 – 31 October), was held at the BACARDÍ rum distillery in Cataño and was attended by more than 500 people.

During the event, educational talks were presented in which bat conservation experts shared their knowledge and answered questions from attendees; as well as interactive workshops on how we can help protect these important mammals and exhibits on bat species, their habitats, and the crucial role they play in our ecosystem.

The event also served to inaugurate a space dedicated to educating visitors about the importance of bats in our ecosystem, as part of the Casa BACARDÍ visitor experience.

"We want to help people understand the positive impact of bats on the ecosystem," explained Gregorio Frias, Sustainability Manager, Bacardi, based at the BACARDÍ rum distillery. "This effort goes beyond our logo; it reflects our commitment to the conservation of our local environment and wildlife – it's the right thing to do for our planet.”

The PCMPR aims to protect and conserve the 13 species of bats that inhabit the island, identified in the Areas and Sites of Importance for the Conservation of Bats in Puerto Rico, established for meeting the conservation criteria of the Latin American Network for the Conservation of Bats.

Casa BACARDÍ, which receives around 200,000 visitors annually, has implemented an acoustic monitoring system to identify the species that inhabit the area and adapt spaces that encourage their reproduction and feeding.

Bacardi in Puerto Rico has also received Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification in recognition of its commitment to environmental stewardship and for driving awareness of the role of pollinator gardens in building a healthy ecosystem. Find out more here:

The team at the world's largest premium rum distillery will also be holding internal events to celebrate throughout National Bat Week.



