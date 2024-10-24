Vehicles For Change Receives A $625,000 Grant From Truist Foundation To Expand Virtual Reality Vehicle Repair Training

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 24, 2024 /3BL/ - Vehicles for Change (VFC) was awarded a $625,000 grant from Truist Foundation to enhance and expand its state-of-the-art Virtual Reality (VR) vehicle repair training program. This transformative funding enabled VFC to broaden the reach of its cutting-edge VR training, which had been featured on CNN, to new and underserved regions across the country.

“Truist Foundation is proud to support Vehicles for Change in their innovative approach to job training through virtual reality,” said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation.“We believe modern technology can help create unique career pathways, providing underserved workers with greater opportunity while simultaneously closing gaps in the talent pipeline in technical fields, such as the automotive industry. We look forward to partnering with VFC to help drive the workforce of the future.”

The grant specifically targeted the expansion of VFC's VR training initiatives, rather than its traditional hands-on repair programs. The funding is used to integrate advanced virtual reality technology into various educational settings, including prisons, jails, workforce development programs, and potentially high schools in economically challenged areas.

The grant supports the following:



Enhancement of VR training programs at VFC's Halethorpe facility.

Staffing the employment coordinator position, ensuring seamless integration of the VR training program. Expanding VR training across Maryland and into Virginia and Texas, with potential for two additional states to be included.

“We were incredibly grateful to Truist Foundation for their support and vision,” said Marty Schwartz, CEO of Vehicles for Change.“This grant significantly advanced our VR training program, enabling us to reach individuals in new regions and provide them with essential skills for the automotive industry. By leveraging virtual reality, we offered more flexible and accessible training opportunities, ultimately creating greater economic opportunities and mobility for those who needed it most.”

VFC's innovative VR training program offers an immersive learning experience that simulates real-world vehicle repair scenarios, allowing trainees to gain valuable skills in a virtual environment. The approach not only improves access to high-quality training but also enhances learning outcomes by providing a risk-free space for hands-on practice.

“We are proud to collaborate with Vehicles for Change, an organization that has been tackling workforce development, poverty, and transportation challenges in Baltimore for 25 years, recognizing the interconnectedness of these issues,” said Jay Turakhia, Truist Market President.“Their innovative use of virtual reality represents a breakthrough in scaling and expanding access to vocational training. We're honored to support this work and help VFC grow its VR Training.”

Vehicles for Change

Vehicles for Change (VFC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives and communities through vehicle repair services and job training. By providing affordable vehicle repairs and innovative training programs, VFC empowers individuals to achieve greater mobility and economic self-sufficiency.

Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, made strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the foundation's leading initiatives - the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist/Foundation .