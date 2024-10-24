Pinwheel Unveils Bill Navigator, A Groundbreaking Subscription Management Tool For Banks To Save Customers Money And Win Primacy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bill Navigator helps banks, credit unions, and fintechs save their customers money by making it easy to track, manage and cancel subscriptions within their digital experience. Powered by a best-in-class transaction detection algorithm, Bill Navigator is the only embedded subscription management solution that enables 1-click cancellation for unused subscriptions, seamless bill switching to increase share of wallet, and alerts for bill due dates, pricing changes, free trial expirations, and potential savings.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinwheel , the fintech helping financial institutions win primacy with frictionless account activation and engagement products, is introducing Bill Navigator , a groundbreaking solution to help banks, credit unions, and fintechs save their customers money on unused subscriptions and manage their recurring bills from within their banking app.

Bill Navigator helps banks, credit unions, and fintechs save their customers money by making it easy to track, manage and cancel subscriptions within their digital banking experience.

Consumers demand subscription management from their banks.

Bill Navigator is a groundbreaking subscription management tool for banks to save customers money and win primacy.

A recent consumer study conducted by CNET revealed US adults spend an average of $1,092 on subscription services a year. Over half of those Americans reported they signed up for free trials of paid subscriptions and forgot to cancel them. By surfacing recurring bills and making it easy to cancel them, Pinwheel's Bill Navigator will provide financial institutions with a powerful customer service experience that will drive engagement, retention and primacy.

Bill Navigator is 80% more accurate than comparable solutions because it is powered by a best-in-class transaction detection algorithm trained on more than a billion transactions over the past four years. Once implemented, Bill Navigator presents banking customers with a consolidated view of their recurring bills across all payment sources, along with alerts for due dates, funds availability, and opportunities to save all from within any banking app.

The launch of Bill Navigator introduces several first-of-its-kind, consumer-friendly features powered by connections to thousands of merchants. At the time of this announcement, Bill Navigator is the only embedded subscription management solution that:



Finds hidden subscriptions from transaction data spanning across 11,000 financial institutions

Alerts customers of upcoming trial expirations, renewal deadlines, and impending price increases

Continuously scans for deals and keeps consumers updated on available promotions Offers customers one-click cancellation for 100+ of the most common merchants and enables guided experiences to cancel thousands more

Banks, credit unions, and fintechs offering this industry-leading customer experience are expected to benefit in a myriad of ways. Bill Navigator generates a new revenue stream, increases customer engagement with more in-app usage, and reduces deposit flight and churn by keeping customers from seeking subscription management elsewhere. Moreover, it provides a unique opportunity to identify ideal customers for cross-selling based on transaction data outside the bank. To top it all off, 1-click bill switching ensures banks can grow their share of wallet (and associated interchange revenue) for recurring bill payments to ultimately win primacy. In fact, a recent study on the "Subscription Economy" found that 50% of Gen Z and Millennials are willing to change banks to get the ability to manage all their payments in one place.

"We are constantly trying to better understand our client banks, CUs and fintechs' evolving needs and that starts with how their customers make decisions regarding their financial lives. Pinwheel's Bill Navigator fills a critical gap where those customers' needs around managing bills and subscriptions have gone unsupported for far too long," said Kurtis Lin, CEO & Co-Founder of Pinwheel. "Bill Navigator puts customers back in the driver's seat with the transparency and control they deserve and helps our client banks offer real value-additive products to their digital banking experience that help them differentiate in a competitive market."

For more information on how your financial institution can offer this innovative product to your customers, contact the Pinwheel team at [email protected] .

About Pinwheel

Pinwheel helps banks, CUs and fintechs win primacy with embedded 1-click deposit switching and bill management tools. Through an exclusive data network of payroll providers, Pinwheel enables access to income and employment data across 1,800 platforms (covering up to 100% of US workers paid via direct deposit) and over 1.5 million employers. With this connectivity, Pinwheel supports leading fintechs and financial institutions (such as Acorns, Cash App, Citizens Bank, Credit Karma, and more) power instant direct deposit switching, earned wage access, income & employment verification, and bill management products. Pinwheel has raised $77M from top-tier investors such as Notable, Coatue, First Round Capital, Upfront and more.

