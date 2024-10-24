Recovery Unplugged Announces Latest 2024 Treatment Outcomes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recovery Unplugged Reports Higher-Than-Average Success Rates in 2024, Leveraging Music-Based Therapy to Drive Lasting Addiction and Mental Recovery

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recovery Unplugged, a nationally recognized leader in behavioral healthcare known for its innovative use of in treatment, has announced its updated 2024 outcome findings. With nearly 17,000 alumni over 14 years of service and locations in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and South Carolina, Recovery Unplugged continues to surpass benchmarks in both treatment success and client satisfaction. Following the opening of their newest facility earlier this year-the first of its kind, offering mental health primary care-the organization remains committed to transforming lives through comprehensive in-person and online addiction and mental health services.

Recovery and Completion Rates

Recovery Unplugged consistently outperforms national recovery metrics, particularly in long-term sobriety. According to the latest data, 54% of Recovery Unplugged clients in active recovery have maintained sobriety for over two years-14% higher than the national average. The organization's inpatient completion rate is 63%, which is 15% higher than the national average of 55% , according to SAMHSA data. At its Austin, TX facility, the inpatient completion rate is even higher at 71%, marking a remarkable 30% increase over national benchmarks, or 1.3 times the national average. The outpatient program also stands out with a completion rate of 38%, 40% higher than the national average of 28%.

Client Satisfaction

A recent client satisfaction survey conducted via SurveyMonkey in 2024 revealed that 98% of Recovery Unplugged clients rated the quality of care as“high,” reflecting the organization's ongoing dedication to treatment excellence. Additionally, 89% of clients said they would recommend Recovery Unplugged to others, far surpassing the national recommendation rate of 48%.

AMA Rates

Recovery Unplugged reports significantly lower Against Medical Advice (AMA) discharge rates. In a sample from their Austin, TX facility, the outpatient AMA rate was found to be 13%, and the inpatient AMA rate was 18%, compared to the national average of 30% . This makes Recovery Unplugged's AMA rate approximately 50% lower than the national average, further underscoring the effectiveness of their music-based approach to fostering client engagement and long-term recovery.

A Cut Above

Recovery Unplugged stands apart from other treatment providers through its unique approach to care. Their innovative use of music as a therapeutic tool helps clients connect emotionally and creatively during their recovery journey. Additionally, clients at Recovery Unplugged benefit from a higher-than-average number of individual therapy sessions, allowing for more personalized treatment. The organization offers a lifetime alumni program to provide ongoing support after discharge, helping clients maintain long-term recovery. For added convenience, they offer telehealth options, ensuring that clients can receive high-quality care wherever they are. These distinctive elements likely contribute to Recovery Unplugged's consistently strong treatment outcomes, as reflected in their higher completion and recovery rates.

As Recovery Unplugged continues to expand its reach nationwide, these industry-leading results demonstrate its unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality, comprehensive care to those seeking recovery from addiction and mental health challenges. For more information, visit their website.

