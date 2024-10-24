Peshawar High Court Halts Appointment For Agriculture University Treasurer Post Amid Promotion Dispute

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has temporarily barred University, Peshawar, from filling the position of Additional Treasurer following a writ petition filed by the university's Deputy Treasurer. The petitioner, who claims he was wrongfully denied despite being eligible, sought intervention to halt the appointment process.

A bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali heard the case, with Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel representing the petitioner. According to the counsel, the university had applied initial appointment rules to his client, declaring him ineligible for promotion. However, the petitioner met all the requirements for promotion as outlined in the University Statutes of 2016.

The counsel further argued that the Deputy Treasurer has completed the necessary time scale, received relevant training, and holds the required qualifications. The petitioner has also temporarily served as Treasurer on several occasions, underscoring his eligibility for the position.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel emphasized that the university is obligated to follow its statutes and uphold the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. He warned that the university's promotion committee was set to consider another candidate for the Additional Treasurer post, prompting the need for immediate relief.

After reviewing the arguments, the bench issued interim relief, ordering the university not to fill the position of Additional Treasurer until a final decision is made in the case.