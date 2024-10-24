Experts says social media platforms’ main goal to make profit

(MENAFN) Experts argue that despite their claims of promoting global freedom of expression, the primary goal of social companies is to generate profit. Speaking to Anadolu, Lorcan Neill from North Carolina University emphasized that these platforms operate with a business-first mentality. He pointed to the European Union's Digital Services Act as an example, which mandates transparency from social media companies regarding how their algorithms function and present content. According to Neill, while these companies often position themselves as champions of free speech, they are driven by revenue generation rather than genuine commitment to this ideal.



Neill also discussed a similar case in Brazil, where Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, initially resisted the Brazilian government’s demands. However, commercial interests eventually led Musk to comply with the Brazilian courts, resulting in the reinstatement of the X platform in the country. This instance demonstrates how private companies like social media platforms ultimately prioritize profit and are willing to alter their stances to align with the laws of the countries in which they operate.



Michael Bossetta, a political and data scientist from Lund University, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that social media platforms are bound by the legal frameworks of the regions they serve. He pointed out that, as private enterprises, these companies will maximize profits as long as they adhere to local regulations. In the European Union, for example, regulations set strict standards, and non-compliance can lead to significant fines. Bossetta added that, like any other private business, social media companies operate within these legal boundaries, making decisions primarily motivated by financial considerations.

