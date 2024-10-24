UN head expresses concern over civilians suffering in besieged North Gaza

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern for the civilians suffering under the ongoing Israeli siege in northern Gaza. In a statement shared on X, he pointed out that the people in this region are rapidly exhausting all available means for their survival. Guterres emphasized the urgent need to protect civilians and ensure that they receive the necessary humanitarian assistance, reminding Israel of its obligations under international law, which mandates the protection of civilians during conflict.



The Israeli military has intensified its assaults in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege, leaving tens of thousands of people without access to food and water. This military escalation, which began on October 5, has resulted in widespread devastation and hardship for the civilian population. Reports indicate that nearly 42,800 individuals, mostly women and children, have been killed since the outbreak of hostilities last October, with more than 100,400 others injured. The humanitarian crisis is exacerbated by the ongoing blockade, which has severely limited the availability of essential resources.



In addition to the immediate humanitarian concerns, the conflict has led to the displacement of nearly the entire population of Gaza, creating a dire situation for those seeking shelter and safety. Families are struggling to find adequate housing and basic necessities in the face of relentless military actions. The international community is increasingly alarmed by the scale of the humanitarian crisis, with many calling for immediate action to alleviate the suffering of those affected.



Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza. The allegations stem from the extensive loss of civilian life and the severe humanitarian impacts resulting from military operations. As the situation continues to evolve, Guterres's calls for accountability and adherence to international law remain critical in the quest for peace and the protection of innocent lives caught in the crossfire.

