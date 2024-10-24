Himanta Accuses Hemant Soren Of Betraying Jharkhand, Lying In Name Of His Father

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma mounted a sharp attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of deceiving the people by swearing falsely in the name of his father, Shibu Soren.

Speaking at an election rally in Jamshedpur on Thursday in support of NDA candidates, Sarma remarked, "Hemant Soren is the only leader in the country who has lied in his father's name."

Sarma criticised Soren for making grand promises during the previous election campaign, such as providing five lakh jobs for the youth, unemployment allowances of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per month, and Rs 2,000 monthly 'stove allowances' for women, but failed to deliver on any of them.

He said, "The youth have no future under the Hemant Soren government. Every time exams like CGL are held, the papers are sold for money."

Sarma further alleged that Hemant Soren and Minister Banna Gupta have obstructed the smooth conduct of competitive exams in Jharkhand. He vowed that if the BJP forms the next government, its first Cabinet meeting would initiate a CBI enquiry into the JSSC-CGL exam scam.

"Those responsible for leaking exam papers during the JMM-Congress regime will face severe consequences under a BJP government," he asserted.

Talking about rising crime and violence against women in the state, Sarma claimed, "Jharkhand has seen the highest number of murders of women in the last five years, and the honour of daughters has been violated. The state ranks number one in crimes against women under the current government of infiltrators, mafia, and brokers."

Outlining the BJP's vision for the state, Sarma spoke of the party's "panch pranas (five vows)" for governance. "Once in power, our first Cabinet meeting will approve the 'Gogo Didi' scheme, which will provide Rs 2,100 monthly to women. We also promise to create 1.5 lakh jobs every year," he said.

Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP, in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JD-U), AJSU Party, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), would win the upcoming elections and form the next government in Jharkhand.

Ahead of the rally, BJP candidate Purnima Das Sahu (Jamshedpur East), Meera Munda (Potka), AJSU Party's Ramchandra Sahis (Jugsalai), and JD-U candidate Saryu Rai (Jamshedpur West) filed their nomination papers. All four candidates were present on the dais with Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jamshedpur.