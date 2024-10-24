Alkymi Selected As One Of '100 Most Innovative Fintech Startups' By CB Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Alkymi recognized for achievements in AI-powered data in private markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Alkymi, the end-to-end solution for private markets data processing, to its seventh annual Fintech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies in the world.

"The 2024 Fintech 100 winners are high-momentum companies shaping the future of services," said Laura Kennedy, Principal Analyst at CB Insights. "Unsurprisingly, this year's cohort is deploying AI across a wide variety of solutions. But they're also diverse in their reach in emerging and developing economies, and focus on everything from fraud prevention to financial inclusion."

"It's an honor for Alkymi to be recognized as one of the 100 most promising companies serving the financial services industry by CB Insights," said Harald Collet, CEO and Co-founder of Alkymi. "This recognition not only validates the value realized by our clients but also the hard work of our team. It underscores the opportunity for AI to drastically transform private markets workflows and decision making."

The CB Insights' research team picked winning companies based on their datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary commercial maturity scores. The research also included analyst briefings submitted directly by startups as well as client references. Companies on the 2024 CB Insights Fintech 100 have raised $7.1B in equity funding over time, including more than $2B in 2024 so far (as of 10/17/2024).

Alkymi's selection for the 2024 Fintech 100 is the culmination of a year of phenomenal growth for the company, which included adding industry-leading firms to its customer list and completing a new strategic investment round. Recent customer wins include a Fortune 100 company who is leveraging Alkymi to automate its data processing for critical investment and real estate workflows, helping it to mitigate risk and scale its investments capacity.

Earlier this year Alkymi also formed a strategic partnership with Alpha Alternatives (formerly Lionpoint Group), a global consulting firm to the alternative investments industry. "Our partnership with Alkymi reflects our recognition of the role AI and machine learning continue to play to shape the future of the private markets ecosystem," says Jonathan Balkin, Lionpoint Co-Founder, Head of North America and Global Head of Private Equity & Credit for Alpha Alternatives. "Alpha Alternatives has been delighted to partner with Alkymi this year as a trusted implementation partner, providing our mutual clients an unparalleled combination of strategic services and advanced technology."

About Alkymi

Alkymi is the end-to-end solution for managing your private markets data processing. As the first technology service to offer both machine learning and safe and secure large language models inside financial document workflows, Alkymi is changing how the private markets industry accesses their data-empowering leading firms like SimCorp, Interactive Brokers, and Strategic Investment Group to scale their investments, service more clients, and respond faster to changing markets. For more information, visit .

About CB Insights

CB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. Our AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit .

