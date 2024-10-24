Goodleap, Tactical Infrastructure Partners, And ATLAS SP Partners To Fund $1.5 Billion Of U.S. Residential Solar And Storage Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Landmark transaction to support GoodLeap's entry into growing lease and power purchase agreement sector of residential solar and storage market.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC (GoodLeap), America's leading for financing and software products to deploy sustainable solutions, today announced that it has entered into an equity partnership with Tactical Infrastructure Partners ("TIP"), a global independent infrastructure firm, to acquire over $1.5 billion of residential solar and storage products. The transaction is supported by debt financing from ATLAS SP Partners ("ATLAS SP"), a global investment firm, and helps further bolster the launch of GoodLeap's residential solar and storage lease and power purchase program (PPA). The transaction enables GoodLeap to provide a comprehensive suite of residential products and financing options for U.S. homeowners, advancing its mission to connect a world in which everyone can live sustainably.

GoodLeap launched its lease and PPA products, commonly known as third-party owned (TPO) products, in June and already offers the products in 12 states with another 13 states in the pipeline. Homeowners continue to look for different ways to make solar and storage more affordable and accessible. GoodLeap's suite of financing options, including loans, leases and PPAs, help meet that customer demand by offering choices at the point of sale.

"Since the company started, GoodLeap has always focused on meeting the homeowner where they are in their sustainability journey," said Matt Dawson, GoodLeap's Chief Revenue Officer. "With this additional funding partnership, we'll continue to deliver on that promise by giving homeowners the financing tools they need to adopt solar, storage, and dozens of other home efficiency products. We're thrilled to partner with TIP and ATLAS in that journey."

"We are pleased to bring our team's deep experience in infrastructure investing to this partnership with the premier company in this space," said Michael Feldman, Founder and Managing Partner at TIP. "GoodLeap is well-positioned for continued success as a leader in residential solar and storage, and we are excited to be a part of GoodLeap's entry into the growing lease and PPA sector of the market."

"We are thrilled to work with TIP to deliver a novel financing solution across the capital structure at scale for GoodLeap's entry into the lease and PPA space.

This will deliver clean energy solutions to homeowners across the country," said Can Baysan, Director at ATLAS SP.

