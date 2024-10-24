Coalesce And Fivetran Announce Integration For Real-Time Data Transformation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration eliminates data latency and inefficiencies, enabling synchronized ELT workflows from source to Snowflake.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce , the data transformation company, today announced a new integration with Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, that enables organizations to prepare and transform raw data as soon as it is ingested into their cloud data platform. This collaboration builds on Fivetran's industry-leading real-time data movement and replication capabilities by integrating Coalesce's advanced transformation workflows, creating a more seamless and synchronized ELT process that accelerates data preparation and insight generation.



“Many organizations spend too much time and resources on ensuring that the platforms and tools that make up their modern data stack work together seamlessly,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and co-founder of Coalesce. "Our new integration with Fivetran removes the need for manual orchestration of data pipelines and ultimately enables organizations to go from raw data to insights more quickly and efficiently. Fivetran has been an important partner in the data ingestion space since the early days of Coalesce and we are thrilled to further strengthen our alliance and align our shared mission of equipping customers with automated, best-in-class solutions that enable them to scale and quickly extract value from their data.”

This integration allows customers to optimize and schedule data transformation jobs in alignment with Fivetran syncs, ensuring a more cohesive and automated data pipeline from ingestion to insight. This provides a seamless experience for customers who previously had to enlist additional tools or processes to complete the run.

“Collaborating with Coalesce advances our mission to make data access as seamless and reliable as electricity," said Taylor Brown, Co-founder and COO at Fivetran.“By automating data movement and transformation, we're empowering teams to focus on extracting value from their data instead of managing pipelines. This offering eliminates inefficiencies and drives organizations towards a future where real-time insights are the standard.”

Benefits for Coalesce and Fivetran customers include:



Accelerated, real-time insights

Optimized compute and platform costs Enhanced data team productivity



“We were able to quickly synchronize our Coalesce data pipeline runs with Fivetran syncs through Fivetran's Coalesce integration,” said Wojciech Dadak, Director of Data Engineering at FCP Euro.“The integration unlocked a workflow that is significantly easier to maintain by offloading the scheduling of Coalesce pipelines onto Fivetran, and made near real-time reporting to business stakeholders for actionable insights significantly simpler for us!”

To learn more about Coalesce or connect about partnership with the company, please visit:

Resources



Article: From Manual Orchestration to Automated, Synchronized Data Movement

Podcast: The Modern Data Stack Evolved with Taylor Brown

Demo: Enabling End-to-End Orchestration for Your Data Pipelines

Follow Coalesce on LinkedI Coalesce Websit



About Coalesce

Coalesce revolutionizes data transformations to accelerate the delivery of data projects. Recognizing data transformation's critical role in the analytics lifecycle, we've created an inclusive developer platform that automates most SQL coding without sacrificing flexibility. Our platform boosts data team efficiency tenfold, allowing faster data pipeline development while empowering organizations to concentrate on extracting maximum value from their data. Discover more at Coalesce.io .

CONTACT: Media Contact Coalesce Aleks Todorova, Sr. Director, Corp Communications ...