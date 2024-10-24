Impakt IQ Strengthens Board With Appointments Of Industry Visionaries Harriette Brainard And Ridgely Evers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bolstering Its Governance & Strategic Vision, Impakt IQ Welcomes Thought Leadership of These Two Innovators to Move Sustainable Business Intelligence Forward

- Elisa Turner, Founder and CEO of Impakt IQNAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Impakt IQ , a leading innovator in sustainable business intelligence, is excited to announce the appointment of Harriette Brainard and Ridgely Evers to its Board of Directors. This strategic expansion reflects Impakt IQ's commitment to strengthening its governance while advancing its platform and strategy to help companies understand, report, and act on their sustainability impacts in a concise, compliant, and cost-effective manner.Harriette Brainard is a distinguished leader deeply committed to global soil regeneration and climate initiatives. She focuses on transforming economic systems to restore nature and health, fostering partnerships for systemic change, and promoting intergenerational education. At Soil in Formation (SiF), Harriette works on innovative, auditable and affordable soil data and the launch of a global soil health platform to inform historical and future soil health. Harriette's values are reflected in her work, whether it be strengthening women's leadership in the Pleiades Network; addressing changes in our financial systems with Beyond Bretton Woods; collaborating with initiatives like Galactic Sustainability, North Star Transition, and Carolina Farm Trust; or advancing climate-related technologies, all of which align seamlessly with Impakt IQ's mission to drive meaningful change."Impakt IQ offers an exciting new system that translates complex sustainability data into actionable business insights, which directly coincides with my vision of transformative systems that benefit both people and the planet," Harriette Brainard said. "My experience in building networks and communicating critical sustainability and climate issues will be crucial in driving the core of Impakt IQ's strategy moving forward."Joining her is Ridgely Evers, a visionary and seasoned entrepreneur with a wealth of leadership experience as CEO in diverse industries, including software and wine. Celebrated for his innovative insight, Ridgely played a crucial role in developing QuickBooks at Intuit and has successfully led multiple tech startups. In 2016, he founded AVIVO Wines, pioneering the use of carbon-sequestering and regeneratively farmed grapes, exemplifying sustainability practices that resonate with Impakt IQ's purpose. Ridgely also leads DaVero Farms & Winery, emphasizing biodiversity through thoughtful production; and Elevation Custom Crush, which showcases collaborative, eco-friendly business models. A steadfast advocate for small businesses, he has served on SCORE's board and contributed his expertise to President Obama's Economic Recovery Advisory Board.“Impakt IQ's unique approach of integrating sustainability with business and finance data aligns perfectly with my belief that success can only occur if an entire ecosystem is examined and in harmony," said Ridgely Evers. "Just as regenerative farming enhances soil health and fosters biodiversity, I believe that innovative technology and holistic sustainability practices can strengthen business models and create lasting value. I am eager to leverage my experience to help Impakt IQ scale its business intelligence platform, ensuring businesses have a better understanding of their impact performance and how to act on it.”"We are thrilled to welcome Ridgely and Harriette to our Board of Directors," said Elisa Turner, CEO of Impakt IQ. "Their diverse experiences and visionary leadership will be tremendous assets as we continue to drive Impakt IQ's growth and ensure we are well-positioned to continue leading the charge in the sustainable business intelligence industry."About Impakt IQ :Impakt IQ provides an investor-grade sustainable business intelligence tool that delivers insights into the interconnections between sustainability, business operations, and finance. Its mission is to help companies understand, report, and act on their impact performance in a concise, compliant, and cost-effective manner in the era of Economics 3.0TM, revealing how values drive value.

