KCM Trade Sponsors Melbourne University Student Association Boat Party Promoting Youth Exchange And Showcasing Corporate Social Responsibility

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KCM Trade sponsored a boat party organized by the Melbourne University Taiwanese Student Association (MUTSA) on the evening of September 21, 2024. The event provided international students with a joyful and unforgettable opportunity for interaction, while also reflecting KCM Trade's commitment to young people. This is part of our ongoing efforts to give back to society.

As the event sponsor, KCM Trade not only provided support for the party but also prepared exquisite gifts for the raffle. During the opening speech, the MUTSA president expressed special thanks to KCM Trade for their generous sponsorship. He emphasized that corporate support and encouragement for student activities play a crucial role in fostering exchange among international students and enhancing mutual understanding. This collaboration not only provides students with a platform to showcase themselves and make friends but also contributes to a richer and more enjoyable campus life.

Continued Contribution to Public Welfare and Giving Back to Society

KCM Trade has been actively involved in public welfare initiatives related to youth development, demonstrating the company's commitment to social responsibility. Previously, KCM Trade sponsored the "Winter Ball" organized by the Monash University Hong Kong Student Association and co-hosted a board game day with the Melbourne University Cantonese Student Association. Through the renowned financial education tool CashFlow, participants learned how to create "passive income" and gained financial literacy. The event was also covered by SBS Radio, which conducted interviews and reported on the event.

In the future, KCM Trade will continue to focus on various public welfare projects and remain committed to promoting corporate social responsibility. As the company expands its global financial operations, it also aims to give back even more, contributing to the development and progress of society.



Company :-KCM TRADE

User :- LUCY Gumaridis

Email :...

Phone :-098554477

Url :-