(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity, is excited to announce the strategic of Capacity Solutions (NCS), a global leader in data center and network inventory applications. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Connectbase's mission to build Location Truth and digitally transform how connectivity and digital infrastructure get bought and sold. This acquisition will expand the Connected World offerings and provide unparalleled depth and precision to the global connectivity for providers leveraging the platform.

Network Capacity Solutions brings extensive network inventory management capabilities to Connectbase, enabling enhanced inventory options for service providers, data centers, and digital infrastructure services buyers in the ecosystem. Data center operators will be able to create branded connectivity marketplaces, showcasing connectivity and colocation services, and with the added benefit of NCS, those assets can be based on real-time availability, accelerating transaction success.

"Connectbase's capability to provide real-time accurate location and pricing information coupled with Network Capacity Solutions' inventory lifecycle management platform, provides the market with the most comprehensive end-to-end solution for data centers and service providers, said Todd Vecchio, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Network Capacity Solutions."

"By bringing Network Capacity Solutions into Connectbase, we are enabling data centers and service providers to realize the full monetization potential of their infrastructure and service capabilities," said Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connectbase. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that foster ecosystem-led growth and provide a seamless, data-driven experience for our partners."

Empowering Ecosystem-Led Growth

With the combined capabilities of Connectbase and Network Capacity Solutions, the global connectivity ecosystem will gain access to advanced tools for managing and monetizing data center and network infrastructure assets. These tools will not only help data centers create branded marketplaces but will also support the broader ecosystem, empowering providers with the resources they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape.

"Network Capacity Solutions has always focused on providing the highest quality inventory management applications for the industry, and joining forces with Connectbase allows us to scale our impact globally," said Gabe Venturi, Co-Founder and COO of NCS. "Together, we will empower data centers and service providers to thrive by offering cutting-edge tools that support visibility, precision, and growth."

As Connectbase continues to scale, the acquisition of Network Capacity Solutions positions the company to further innovate in the connectivity space. This move will deliver enhanced value to its growing ecosystem of partners and providers,

driving the evolution of the global connectivity marketplace, providing unmatched solutions that align with the needs of the digital economy.

For more information about the acquisition or Connectbase's offerings, please visit

About Connectbase:



Connectbase is the leading platform transforming how service providers buy and sell connectivity globally. Connectbase has become the industry standard for ecosystem-led growth, empowering service providers with unrivaled location intelligence and automated data driven workflows to digitize services and optimize network buying and selling. By connecting over 400 service providers and their largest channel partners we enable seamless digital transactions, greater transparency, and faster deal execution. With over 3.4 billion locations managed globally Connectbase's reach is unparalleled, delivering trusted data to enhance market opportunities, helping providers and channel partners thrive in the evolving market.

About Network Capacity Solutions:



Network Capacity Solutions (NCS) is a leading SaaS provider of scalable, mission-critical network inventory management solutions for the global connectivity industry. Founded in 2012, NCS serves many of the largest data centers, dark fiber operators, and network service providers in the world. NCS software applications serve as the network inventory source of truth, providing a centralized and transparent view, enabling data-driven decisions for improved cost savings and revenue generation.

