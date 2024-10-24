Three-Year-Old Girl Returned To Ukraine-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another child, a three-year-old girl, has been evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

“A three-year-old girl has been evacuated from the temporarily occupied Kherson region,” the statement reads.

As noted, the child and her family are now on the territory controlled by Ukraine. They are safe and receive the necessary support.

Prokudin emphasized that this return is the result of the hard work of the team of the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

In general, according to the head of the RMA, this year alone, 218 children from the left-bank Kherson region have been evacuated from the Russian occupation.

Prokudin expressed his gratitude to everyone who is working on this.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine managed to return seven more children from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.