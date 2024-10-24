2025 EMEA SABRE Awards Now Open For Entries

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-The 2025 EMEA SABRE Awards are now open for entries . PRovoke Media

is inviting professionals from actosss the region to submit their best, most creative, and most successful work from the past 12 months



The early deadline for this year's competitions is December 38, 2024. The late deadline (additional payment required) will be January 17, 2025.

The EMEA SABRE Awards ceremony, which will also include recognition of our EMEA Agencies of the Year, will take place in London on April 2.



“The SABRE Awards is the largest global competition for public relations programming, with more than a 30 year history,” says Paul Holmes, founder of both PRovoke Media and the SABREs.“These awards recognize the most strategic, most creative, and most effective public relations campaigns from around the world, and recognize the amazing breadth of work in which our profession is involved.



“From brand marketing to employee communications, from public affairs to corporate reputation, from capital markets communication digital and social media work, across sectors as diverse as healthcare and technology, food and financial services, the SABRE Awards are remarkable for their diversity of categories.”



Tips for crafting a winning entry can be found here . A complete list of this year's categories can be found here .



Work can be submitted by agency and client-side professionals, and any work that takes place at least partially in 2024 is eligible (including work that begins earlier but was completed this year, and work beginning in 2024 and concluded in early 2025). Entries are evaluated by senior executives drawn from every sector of our business and every market across the EMEA region.



We are currently recruiting jury members, and if you would like to volunteer yourself or someone you work with, please reach out to our events team .

