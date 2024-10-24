The 2024 Open Education Awards For Excellence: The Complete Winners List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OEGlobal envisions a world where everyone, everywhere has access to the high-quality education and training they desire; where education is seen as an essential, shared, and collaborative social good.

The Open Education Awards for Excellence 2024

OE Awards is facilitated by OE Global

Open Education Global (OEGlobal) is thrilled to celebrate the prestigious 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence winners.

- Melody Chin, Singapore Management University, the OEAward24 Catalyst winnerCONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Open Education Global (OEGlobal) is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence . Since its inception in 2011, the OE Awards have recognized outstanding contributions to open education across 16 categories in four core segments.This year, the OEAwards process received and reviewed nominations for more than 120 people and projects from 29 countries. The 30-member review committee (comprising previous award winners) and the OEGlobal Board of Directors reviewed the nominations to yield the shortlist of finalists and this collection of 25 Award Winners for 2024.Alan Levine, OE Global Director of Community, says, "I am deeply impressed with how the OEAwards continue to spotlight the people and projects of open education. The process demonstrates the continuing innovation in and commitment to open education ideals globally. I hope it is as obvious to you that the Awards are less of a competition and more of an act of recognition in our field."On September 18, 2024, in an exciting live show featuring previous OEAward recipients, Open Education Global (OEGlobal) announced the 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence (OEAwards 2024) award winners.Individuals and organizations have demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing open education practices and resources.Open Education is only possible due to the work and passion of extraordinary people. The 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence recognizes these People of Open with Individual Awards:* The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Martin Weller at Open University, United Kingdom.* The President's Award goes to Lisa Young at Maricopa Community Colleges, United States.* The Catalyst Award goes to Melody Chin at Singapore Management University, Singapore.* The Catalyst Award goes to Kimberlee Carter at Conestoga College, Canada.* The Leadership Award goes to Colin de la Higuera at Nantes Université, France.* The Leadership Award goes to Laura Czerniewicz at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.* The Open Educator Award goes to Maria Luisa Zorrilla at Universidad Autonoma del Estado de Morelos, Mexico.* The Student Award goes to Carleigh Charlton at Brock University, Canada.Open assets are what open education initiatives produce and use: tangible goods (usually digital) with educational purpose and value. Open assets are created, curated, and distributed in ways that make them freely accessible, usable, and improvable by others. The 2024 Open Assets Awards Winners are:* The Open Curation / Repository Award goes to 101 Creative Ideas to Use AI in Education: A Crowdsourced Collection, which includes contributions from members of the University of Leeds, University of Calgary, University of Macedonia, University of Suffolk, and University of the Arts London in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Greece.* The Open Infrastructure award goes to the Open Music Academy, published and maintained by Hochschule für Musik und Theater München, Germany.* The Open Reuse / Remix / Adaption Award goes to The Remixer Machine, created by Visual Thinkery in the United Kingdom.* The Significant Impact OER Award goes to Frontiers for Young Minds, created by Frontiers for Young Minds in Switzerland.* An additional Significant Impact OER Award goes to Confident Supervisors: Creating Independent Researchers from multiple contributors based in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Europe, and Papua New Guinea.Open Practices are the collective behaviors and techniques that open up access to educational opportunities. The 2024 Open Practices Award Winners are:* The Open Collaboration Award goes to everyone involved in creating the book“Higher Education for Good,” produced by 118 people worldwide, including 79 authors and artists, 36 peer-reviewers, and three editors.* The Open Collaboration Award goes to the CAUL Open Educational Resources Collective facilitated by the Council of Australian University Librarians (CAUL), Australia.* The Open Pedagogy Award goes to the WikiChallenge Ecoles d'Afrique (WikiChallenge African Schools), an annual contest in primary schools across 10 francophone African countries created and managed by Wiki In Africa in collaboration with Fondation Orange.* The Open Research Award goes to the Call For Science: Revolutionizing Open Educational Research, facilitated by the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico.While the core categories of OE Awards (individual, resources & practices) remain the same each year, we always look for ways to reflect new trends and emerging innovations recognized through awards that change with the times. The Award winners in this year's Special Awards category are:* The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award goes to Doing the Work: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Open Educational Resources and Equity-minded Open Course Design, facilitated by Open Oregon Educational Resources, United States.* The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award goes to Open for Antiracism (OFAR), a five-year project conducted within the California Community College System by CCCOER and the College of the Canyons, United States.* The Enacting SDGs Award goes to the Education in Emergencies (EiE) Package created by the Education Above All Foundation, Qatar.* A new category for 2024 is the Open With Artificial Intelligence Award goes to Open Audio – OER Audiobooks created and published by Brian Barrick at Los Angeles Harbor College, United States.* Another Open With Artificial Intelligence Award recipient is the AI and Open Education for All from the Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico.* The Wildcard Award goes to the Fabrication Laboratory – Fab Lab Kä Träre at UNED de Costa Rica, Costa Rica.* A second Wildcard Award goes to the podcast Gettin' Air With Terry Greene, Trent University and published by VoiceEd Radio, Canada.* A third Wildcard Award goes to Editing Wikipedia as Academic Activism by Lucy Moore at the University of York, United Kingdom.Congratulations to all the winners!About the Open Education Awards for Excellence oeglobal)OE Global hosts the Open Education Awards for Excellence each year to recognize distinctive open education sites, technological innovations, notable open courses, and exemplary leaders in Open Education worldwide. The awards have been held annually since 2011, with the 2024 edition marking the 13th anniversary.

