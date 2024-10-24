Sporttrade Launches In Virginia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Premium player experience now available to Virginians

Sporttrade , a Philadelphia-based sports betting operator, today announced the Sporttrade App is now live in its fifth state: Virginia.

Sporttrade will offer the only differentiated experience to players in the Old Dominion.

"We are incredibly proud to keep the Fall 2024 momentum going with our launch in the Commonwealth" said Alex Kane,

Sporttrade Founder and CEO. "There is an appetite for premium betting in Virginia, for significantly better prices at higher limits, for instant in-play betting, and a mobile experience that's sleek and intuitive."

"Sporttrade is becoming the home of in-game betting, where players are able to place and cash out of bets, frictionlessly, as the probabilities shift." said Kane. "Thank you to the Virginia Lottery, thank you to our players, partners, and investors, and most of all, I want to thank the

Sporttrade family of employees."

Qualified and eligible players will be able to place bets starting today in Virginia on the

Sporttrade iOS application while plans to launch on Android are set for later this year.

Sporttrade recently partnered with Susquehanna's SIGSports as a strategic investor and partner. Read more about the newly announced partnership here .

About

Sporttrade Inc.

Sporttrade was borne out of the belief that the golden age of sports betting has yet to come. Combining proprietary technology, thoughtful design, and capital markets expertise, our platform endeavors to modernize sports betting for a more equitable, responsible, and accessible future.

Sporttrade is led by an accomplished team from sports betting and capital markets backgrounds. The company is based in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. For more information visit us at and follow us on Twitter

@sporttrade_app , and Instagram sporttrade_app .

