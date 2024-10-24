Online Auction Features More Than 900 Lots Of Production Rental Gear From Global Leader PRG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Tiger Group auction on November 5th features digital cameras, lenses, consoles, projectors, moving lights, truss and much more, in Van Nuys, California.
VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
A
Tiger Group
online auction on November 5 will offer over 900 lots from PRG's extensive rental inventory of professional production equipment.
PRG, with offices worldwide, offers the industry's largest inventory of professional production gear. This auction features:
digital cameras
lenses
heads
consoles
audio
antennas
moving lights
projectors
switchers
truss
cables
Represented brands include Arri, Ayrton, Barco, Canon, Christie, Sony, Vari*Lite, and Yamaha, to name just a few.
"As we move into the holiday season, what better time to purchase production and rental-ready gear from a global rental house," said Jonathan Holiday , Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial . "The Tiger team, which is in its sixth year of serving PRG, is very pleased to offer a variety of gear to support our buyers who utilize this equipment from live events, television, film and streaming."
The timed, online auction of assets from PRG's North American inventory closes on Tuesday, November 5, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, September 29, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger .
Inspections are available on Monday, October 28, and Monday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected]
or call (805) 497-4999.
For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit
At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected] . At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]
