New Study Finds Trimsulin Achieves 243% Greater Weight Loss Than Semaglutide Without Serious Side Effects

The study monitored 503 FFN participants over six months, comparing orally ingested Trimsulin against injectable semaglutide and tirzepatide. The results were impressive: Trimsulin users lost 14.1% of their body weight, compared to 5.8% for semaglutide and 10.1% for tirzepatide. Trimsulin provided superior weight loss and minimal adverse effects, with only 4.8% of participants reporting mild side effects.

No serious side effects were reported by Trimsulin users, whereas 3% of semaglutide and 5-7% of tirzepatide patients reported issues such as pancreatitis, bowel obstructions, psychiatric problems, and cardiovascular disorders.

Dr. Richard Clark Kaufman, lead researcher, remarked,“Trimsulin is a game-changer. Its nutraceutical composition stimulates the body to naturally release GLP-1 and GIP hormones and inhibits the enzyme DPP-4 degrading them, offering a safe GLP-1 alternative. People can achieve their weight-loss goals without enduring the common side effects of semaglutide and tirzepatide.”

Key Findings:



Trimsulin users achieved 243% greater weight loss compared to semaglutide and 139% greater weight loss compared to tirzepatide.

Gastrointestinal adverse effects were dramatically lower: 4.8% for Trimsulin, compared to 59.7% for semaglutide and 46% for tirzepatide. Plant-Based Nutraceutical Composition: Trimsulin's plant-based nutraceutical composition supports safe, sustainable weight loss by naturally releasing GLP-1 and GIP.



Nigel Branson, President and Co-Founder of FirstFitness Nutrition, stated,“The Trimsulin Weight Loss Program is transforming lives nationwide with an affordable, plant-based GLP-1 solution without adverse effects.”

Trimsulin is taken as a drink mix and capsules. No prescription is needed! The program includes a healthy eating and lifestyle guide based on the Mediterranean diet, offering a long-term solution for weight loss without sacrificing muscle mass.

About Trimsulin:

Trimsulin is a patent-pending, plant-based nutraceutical weight loss program that promotes lasting weight loss by naturally boosting GLP-1 and GIP levels, inhibiting DPP-4 from degrading them, and regulating blood sugar. Thermogenic agents transform stored fat into energy, accelerating weight loss while keeping you energized.

To understand the science behind Trimsulin, read the complete study: Read the stud .

To learn more and experience Trimsulin: Try Trimsulin - Click Here .

