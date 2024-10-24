Turkish Ministry of Defense announces execution of airstrikes on 32 locations linked to PKK

(MENAFN) In a significant military response, the Turkish of Defense has announced the execution of on 32 locations linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliates in northern Iraq and Syria. This operation was launched in reaction to a deadly attack that occurred in Ankara on Wednesday, which claimed the lives of at least five people. The Turkish has attributed the attack to groups it classifies as rebels.



In its official statement, the ministry asserted, "In line with our rights to self-defense, an air operation was carried out against targets in northern Iraq and Syria, resulting in the successful destruction of 32 targets." The ministry also indicated that these air operations will continue.



Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya provided updated figures regarding the armed attack on the Aviation Industries Company and the Turkish space firm "Tusash," located in the Kahraman-Kazan district of Ankara. He confirmed that five individuals were killed and 22 others sustained injuries.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remarked on Wednesday that the assault resulted in four fatalities and 14 injuries. He described the incident as a terrorist act executed by unknown assailants armed with weapons and explosives targeting the "Tusash" company. The Interior Minister confirmed that both attackers involved in the incident had been "neutralized."



Yerlikaya noted that it is highly probable that the perpetrators have ties to the PKK, which Turkey designates as a terrorist organization.



Tusash, recognized as one of Turkey's foremost defense and aerospace companies, is particularly notable for its role in producing the "Qaan," the nation's first domestically manufactured fighter aircraft, alongside various other significant defense projects. This incident underscores the persistent security issues Turkey faces in relation to the PKK and raises broader concerns regarding national security and defense strategies.

