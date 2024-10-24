Immunoassay Market To Surpass Market Valuation Of USD 54.27 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The immunoassay is set for robust growth, projected to expand from USD 35.12 billion in 2023 to USD 54.27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.59%. Key drivers include advancements in reagents, analyzers, and technologies like ELISA and CLIA. With applications in infectious diseases and endocrinology, this market is essential for hospitals, clinics, and laboratories worldwide. Westford, USA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Immunoassay Market will reach a value of USD 54.27 Billion by 2031 , with a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, including infectious and noninfectious disorders, is a key driver of the market's expansion. Similarly, there is an increasing demand for point-of-care technology to allow testing of large population subsets due to growing worries about infections caused by bacteria that are resistant to drugs and recurrent illness outbreaks in locations where the disease is endemic. The identification of cancer's various phases, diagnosis, and oncogenesis can all be accomplished with the use of immunoassay techniques. Browse in-depth TOC on the " Immunoassay Market" Pages – 242 Tables – 164 Figures – 78 To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy - Immunoassay Market Overview:

Immunoassay Market Segmental Analysis

Global Immunoassay Market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, specimen, application, end user, and region.

By product , market is segmented into Reagents & Kits, Analyzers.

By technology , market is segmented into ELISA, CLIA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Western Blotting, ELISPOT, and Other Technologies.

By specimen , market is segmented into Blood, Saliva, Urine, and Other Specimens.

By application , market is segmented into Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Autoimmune Disorders, Allergy Diagnostics, Oncology, Bone & Mineral Disorders, Drug Monitoring and Testing, Blood Screening, Newborn Screening, and Other Applications.

By end user , market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations, Home Care Settings, Blood Banks, and Research & Academic Laboratories.

By region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

EIA/ELISA Technology to Hold Significant Growth due to Ability to Detect a Wide Range of Infections and Biomarkers

The broad sensitivity, specificity, and detection range of EIA/ELISA technology make it the industry leader in the global immunoassay market. Clinical diagnostics adopts these characteristics more frequently. It is largely used and speeds up market growth due to its reliable early disease detection, possibilities of automation, and affordability.

Blood Specimen to Lead the Market due to Ability to Provide Comprehensive Diagnostic Information

Due to their simplicity of collection and capacity to yield extensive diagnostic information, blood specimens now dominate the global immunoassay market. Adoption in therapeutic settings rises as a result. Furthermore, influencing its popularity and bolstering their extensive usage in immunoassay testing, blood samples have a high degree of accuracy when it comes to diagnosing a wide range of disorders, including infections and chronic conditions.

North America to Dominate the Market Due to Strong Regulatory Support

Market leadership is the reason behind the sophisticated healthcare system, huge R&D expenses, and strong regulatory support in North America regarding immunoassay globally. In addition to this, the region's focus on personalized care and early disease detection has led to an increase in demand for sophisticated immunoassay technologies while chronic conditions being predominant diseases have consequently made it a giant in diagnostics market.

Immunoassay Market Insight

Drivers:

Growing Awareness of Diagnostic BenefitsIncreasing Focus on Preventive HealthcareIntegration with Digital Health Technologies

Restraints:

Market Economic InstabilityPotential for False ResultsCrowded Market with Numerous Players

Prominent Players in Immunoassay Market



Abbott Laboratories (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Revvity (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Diasorin S.p.A. (Italy)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

BioMérieux (France)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Meridian Bioscience (US)

Bio-Techne (US)

Cellabs (Australia)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Bioscience) (Japan)

Cell Sciences (US)

Enzo Biochem (US)

Creative Diagnostics (US)

Boster Biological Technology (US)

Elabscience (China)

Wako-Chemie Medical (Germany)

Seracare Lifesciences Inc. (US)

Epitope Diagnostics (US)

Kamiya Biomedical Company (US)

Gyros Protein Technologies (Sweden)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Inbios International, Inc. (US) Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (personalized medicine increases the need of this market, innovations in immunoassay technologies, growing healthcare facilities), restraints (Lengthy approval processes, delay product launches, complexity of some immunoassay technologies), opportunities (R&D of new assays, strategic alliances with healthcare providers, ongoing global health threats), and challenges (Resistance from traditionalists, compliance with varying regulatory standards) influencing the growth of immunoassay market.

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the immunoassay market

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the immunoassay market

Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

