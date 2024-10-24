(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers Opens 6th Chicago Location in Waukegan

Mario Godoy Immigration Attorney

New location convenient for North/Northeast Clients and Military Members at Naval Station Great Lakes

- Mario Godoy, Immigration Lawyer

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers is proud to announce the opening the 6th location in the Chicago area. The new office is located in Waukegan, Illinois, and will make it more convenient for people in the North and Northeast suburbs of Chicago and military members stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes to work with their immigration legal team. Waukegan is located in Lake County, Illinois, about 36 miles (58 km) north of Chicago, and is the 10th-most populous city in Illinois.

Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers new Waukegan office is located at:

33 N County St, Ste. 201A

Waukegan, IL 60085

Phone: (224) 378-0531

Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers works with clients in all 50 states.

Waukegan Home To Naval Station Great Lakes

Naval Station Great Lakes (NAVSTA Great Lakes) is the home of the United States Navy's only current boot camp, located in Waukegan, Illinois. Many foreign-born U.S. military members are unaware of the benefits they are entitled to or have been denied benefits they earned through their service to our country, including naturalization. Naturalization is the formal process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

Military members and their families make many sacrifices, and the U.S. government offers special citizenship benefits and services for military members and their families to show its appreciation. Some of these benefits include:

. Expedited naturalization for spouses of active-duty military members stationed abroad.

This allows spouses to waive the physical presence and continuous residence requirements for naturalization.

. Naturalization or citizenship for children of service members stationed abroad.

Children may apply for naturalization without traveling to the United States.

. Citizenship survivorship benefits for spouses and children of deceased immigrant military members.

This includes citizenship if the service member died from an injury or disease caused by their military service.

Godoy Law Offices Immigration Lawyers

We Help Immigrants Make America Their Home

Founded by immigration attorney Mario Godoy, an immigrant and U.S. citizen himself, Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers brings a wealth of experience to every client's immigration matters. Their team of seasoned immigration attorneys is dedicated to working tirelessly for their clients, as reflected in the numerous positive reviews, testimonials, and referrals from those who have benefited from Godoy Law Office's immigration services.

Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers provides comprehensive advice and representation on family-based visas, green cards, deportation defense, and criminal issues that impact immigration status. Their understanding of clients' diverse needs ensures personalized and effective legal solutions.

To schedule a consultation, please call the Godoy Law Office at (855) 953-2735 or contact them online .

Se habla español.

