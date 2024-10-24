When Tech Goes Local: Massachusetts Startup, Magnetworks, Launches Community-Driven Hiring Tool

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Magnetworks offers a solution that combines classic word-of-mouth hiring practices with emerging technology.

- Eric SingerNORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world of hiring is a paradox. Despite a 4.1% unemployment rate, according to the Bureau of Statistics, millions remain unemployed, and over 8 million jobs remain unfilled. Traditional hiring methods are failing small businesses, driving up costs and leaving positions vacant. Communities across the U.S., including Western Massachusetts, are feeling the strain.Enter Magnetworks , a Berkshires-based startup on a mission to change hiring. Magnetworks believes businesses are already connected to their next hire; they just need the right tools. The technology combines automated referral tracking with community rewards, enabling businesses to effortlessly tap into their networks and amplify word-of-mouth, making hiring both engaging and affordable. "Community doesn't need to be outsourced to big job boards-hiring is inherently local," said Eric Singer, founder of Magnetworks. "We built tools to help businesses share jobs with their networks. And in the process, we learned that small businesses are desperate for a solution that makes hiring local.""We hear from our business community all the time that their number one challenge is hiring" said Kathy Tabora, Member Engagement Manager at Capital Region Chamber, "Referrals have always been a trusted method for hiring, and Magnetworks revitalizes this approach; combining technology with word-of-mouth hiring to create a fresh and effective hiring platform."Magnetworks has made a strong impact in both Massachusetts and the Capital Region, NY, helping businesses like Nonna & Oma's find the right employee for their new retail location at Crossgates Mall through a creative referral incentive. "As a new business, our biggest challenge is hiring the right people. Magnetworks made it easy for us to get creative with a community reward-a pumpkin sauteuse-that encouraged our followers and their friends to spread the word. We promoted our products, our store opening, and offered fun rewards for referrals," said Angela Ledtke, owner of Nonna & Oma's. "Knowing there's a tool that lets me involve my community directly in the hiring process makes things feel more personal and real."The startup has already worked with a wide range of employers and industries across the Northeast, including Big Y, Bennington College, Westport Weston Family YMCA, UCP of Western Massachusetts, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, and the Roosevelt Room. They also recently received a coveted spot in the Berkshire Innovation Center Stage 2 Accelerator program and continue to get rave reviews.Magnetworks is dedicated to supporting local economies, partnering with organizations like inc413, an online platform connecting small businesses in Western MA. They continue to help local businesses in the region with interactive events, including a 'Hiring Therapy' workshop in collaboration with the Greater Northampton Chamber on November 14th.To sign up for Magnetworks' 'Hiring Therapy' workshop, visit . For more information about Magnetworks, visit .###Magnetworks is a community-powered job referral tool built to leverage local networks and drive referrals through word of mouth. Magnetworks makes referrals fun by enabling businesses to offer rewards-cash, products, or services-that the community loves, while automating the process to make hiring easy and engaging. Selected for the Berkshire Innovation Center's Stage 2 Accelerator, Magnetworks continues to grow its impact by helping businesses rediscover how to hire local. For more information about Magnetworks, visit or follow @magnetworks on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

