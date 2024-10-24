Taiwan refuses demand to eliminate ‘embassy’ from South African capital

(MENAFN) Taiwan has firmly rejected a request from the South African to move its unofficial embassy, known as a liaison office, from Pretoria to Johannesburg. This announcement was made by Taiwan’s Foreign Lin Chia-lung on Monday, as reported by the region's Central News Agency (CNA). The South African government had provided a six-month timeframe for the relocation, claiming it was a reasonable measure to reflect the non-political and non-diplomatic nature of the relationship between the two regions.



South Africa's Foreign stated that renaming the office as a "Trade Office" in both Taipei and Johannesburg would align with standard diplomatic practices. However, Minister Lin contended that the request undermines a 1997 agreement between Taiwan and South Africa, which allowed both nations to maintain liaison offices in each other's capitals, despite the cessation of formal diplomatic relations.



Lin indicated that the relocation request was initially made last year, coinciding with Chinese President Xi Jinping's attendance at the BRICS Summit. He noted that subsequent pressure from Beijing has been evident, especially following South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s participation in the China-Africa Cooperation Forum last month.



Beijing regards Taiwan as an integral part of its territory and has consistently sought to limit the island's international presence. The Taiwanese government has expressed that it has been given until the end of October to comply with the relocation demand. In a show of resistance, Taiwan has threatened to close South Africa's liaison office in Taipei if the negotiations do not yield favorable results. This situation highlights the complexities of Taiwan's diplomatic standing and the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China in the international arena.

