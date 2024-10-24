Mobility City Holdings, Inc Completes Its Fifth Annual Franchise Owners Conference In Boca Raton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Franchisees at the 5th Annual Owners in Boca Raton

Top HME Vendors exhibited at Mobility City Franchise Owners Conference

Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City, introduces Scott Meuser, Chairman of Pride Mobility, to attendees

Franchise Owners networking with Sponsors at their booths

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

With over 141 attendees and exhibitors, like Scott Meuser, Chairman, Pride Mobility, and other CEO's from HME leaders, the Owners Conference was a big success

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales, proudly announces the successful completion of its Fifth Annual Franchise Owners Conference held in Boca Raton, Florida. The event brought together over 141 attendees, including franchise owners, industry experts, and exhibitors from the home medical equipment (HME) sector.One of the highlights of the conference was the address give by Scott Meuser, Chairman of Pride Mobility . Other prominent CEOs from the HME industry also attended, showcasing Mobility City's commitment to collaboration and innovation in the mobility equipment space.The three-day event featured keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and vendor exhibits, all designed to empower franchisees with the knowledge and tools needed to continue providing top-tier customer service and mobility solutions to their communities."Bringing together our franchise owners with industry leaders like Scott Meuser and other HME CEOs truly elevated this year's conference," said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "The event was an excellent opportunity for our franchisees to gain valuable insights and build strong partnerships that will help them grow their businesses and better serve their customers."Attendees had the chance to network, exchange best practices, and explore new mobility solutions from exhibitors, ensuring that Mobility City remains at the forefront of the industry.With the continued growth of the franchise network and the support of industry leaders, Mobility City is poised to further expand its footprint and bring its services to even more communities across the nation.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. specializes in providing repair, rental, and sales of mobility equipment , including wheelchairs, power chairs, scooters, and hospital beds. With a strong franchise network of 89 showrooms open or committed, Mobility City serves the needs of individuals seeking to maintain their independence and mobility, offering unmatched service and solutions.One hundred percent woman owned, and with over 40 years of experience in the home medical equipment industry, the company's Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit our website.

Mobility City explained in 30 Seconds

