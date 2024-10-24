Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: White-Floor Space (Square Feet), Current IT Load Capacity And Future Capacity Additions, Retail Colocation Pricing
Date
10/24/2024 7:32:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sydney leads the country's upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 50% of the total power capacity. Australia's upcoming data center capacity is projected to reach around 2.8 GW at full build, nearly doubling the current capacity. Additionally, almost 50% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Sydney.
AirTrunk is the largest data center operator in Australia, followed by NEXTDC and CDC Data Centers.
This database (Excel) product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralgon. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (139 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
(New Era Technology) Intervolve 5G Networks AAPT (TPG Telecom) AirTrunk Amber Infrastructure Group CDC Data Centres Colocity DC Alliance DC Two DC West DCI Data Centers Digital Realty Digital Sense DXN Edge Centres Equinix Fujitsu Geraldton Data Centre Global Switch Gold Coast Data Centre Goodman GreenSquareDC Integer DC Interactive Internode Pty Ltd iseek Keppel DC REIT Leading Edge Data Centres Macquarie Telecom Group Micron21 NEXTDC OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC) On Q Communications Over the wire PIPE Networks Polaris Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN STACK Infrastructure Stockland Supernode Syncom Telstra Trifalga Vantage Data Centers Verizon Vocus
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN24102024004107003653ID1108815395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.