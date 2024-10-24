Impex Elevates Diwali Celebrations With Exclusive Times Prime Membership

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 24, 2024, New Delhi: Impex, a leading consumer durables brand from Kerala, today announced a strategic partnership with Times Prime, India\'s premier lifestyle membership program, to offer exclusive benefits to Impex customers on the auspicious occasion of Onam. The collaboration aims to elevate the customer experience by providing a complimentary one-year Times Prime subscription worth ₹60,000 with the purchase of select model smart TVs from Impex.



Impex televisions also come with 4 years of warranty to provide a hassle-free ownership experience for its discerning consumers. The Times Prime subscription offers access to a wide range of premium and popular brands, including Disney+Hotstar, Watcho, YouTube Premium and more. Through this subscription, customers will also enjoy exclusive offers and discounts worth ₹60,000 on brands such as Myntra, FirstCry, Lenskart and Healthkart.



Harshita Singh, Business Head at Times Prime said, \"We\'re excited to partner with Impex for this Diwali season. This collaboration brings together Impex\'s top-quality smart TVs and Times Prime\'s diverse lifestyle benefits, creating an unbeatable offer for consumers. Our goal is simple – to add real value to every Impex TV purchase, making this Diwali extra special for customers. This partnership is a key part of our strategy to bring premium digital experiences to more Indian homes, and we\'re excited about the positive impact it will have on consumers\' entertainment and lifestyle choices.\"



Mr. Nuvais C, Impex MD, said, \"Our partnership with Times Prime aligns with our mission to deliver premium entertainment experiences. By combining our high-quality products with Times Prime\'s value-added benefits, we\'re offering our customers a comprehensive lifestyle solution.\"



This strategic partnership between Impex and Times Prime signifies a significant step forward in delivering added benefits to customers. It reflects both companies\' commitment to enhancing customer value and elevating the overall entertainment experience.





About Impex



Impex is a leading consumer durables brand known for its innovative and high-quality products in the electronics and appliances industry. The company is the first Indian brand to launch Google TV powered by Android 14. Impex also provides an extensive 4-year warranty on TVs. Apart from markets in India, the company has a presence in 25 countries, with over 30 million happy customers & a commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, Impex operates a total of 34 service centres under the tech zone. Impex has been in the industry for 25 years offering cutting-edge technology and unmatched value to its customers.



About Times Prime



Times Prime is a premium subscription service that offers exclusive benefits across various categories, including entertainment, dining, fashion, and more. With a diverse range of partner brands and access to premium content, Times Prime aims to enhance the lifestyle and experiences of its subscribers.

User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :...