Injury Toll In Kupiansk Following Russia's Airstrike Rises To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, the number of people as a result of a Russian strike has risen to seven.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, according to Ukrinform.

"An aerial bomb hit near a store at the market. Five women and two men sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity," the statement reads.

According to the police, a two-story building at the market was partially destroyed, and 12 market stalls, a kindergarten, residential buildings, and an administrative building were damaged.

Preliminary information indicates that the city was hit by an ODAB-1500 bomb.















































A criminal investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violating the laws and customs of war.

As previously reported, around 10:00, October 24, the Russian invaders struck near a store and market in Kupiansk. A woman was pulled from the rubble and is in serious condition, four others were initially reported injured.