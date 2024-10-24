CINEMO Mobile Film Festival Gains International Status

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

CINEMO Mobile Festival has gained international status this year, Azernews reports citing founder and director of the festival, and producer Ruslan Sabirli.

"Today, mobile cinema is a growing creative industry, as everyone has a mobile phone, and many clips, short films, and social content are being produced every day, with the number of bloggers, vloggers, and influencers constantly increasing. I would like to note that this year the status of the festival has been elevated; it is now the CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival. I believe that this is an important event for our country and an excellent motivation for participants," he said.

The festival features both international and local nominations:

. International: Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Social Video, Best Music Video, Best Social Media Vlog.

. Local (for Azerbaijan only): Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Social Media Content.

The International Mobile Film Festival CINEMO is organized by SBRLY with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, as well as TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video.

The awards ceremony will be streamed live on the official account of the TikTok streaming community in Central Asia and the Caucasus: @tiktoklive_eecca .

The jury will select winners from the submitted films. Participation conditions, film requirements, prize fund, etc. More detailed information can be found on the festival's website: .

Any questions can be directed to the festival's email and social media accounts:

E-mail: [email protected

Facebook:

Instagram:

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli and Turkic.

