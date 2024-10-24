CINEMO Mobile Film Festival Gains International Status

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
CINEMO Mobile film Festival has gained international status this
year, Azernews reports citing founder and director
of the festival, actor and producer Ruslan Sabirli.
"Today, mobile cinema is a growing creative industry, as
everyone has a mobile phone, and many video clips, short films, and
social media content are being produced every day, with the number
of bloggers, vloggers, and influencers constantly increasing. I
would like to note that this year the status of the festival has
been elevated; it is now the CINEMO International Mobile Film
Festival. I believe that this is an important event for our country
and an excellent motivation for participants," he said.
The festival features both international and local
nominations:
. International: Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best
Social Video, Best Music Video, Best Social Media Vlog.
. Local (for Azerbaijan only): Best Feature Film, Best
Documentary Film, Best Social Media Content.
The International Mobile Film Festival CINEMO is organized by
SBRLY with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry,
Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, as well as TikTok, a leading destination
for short-form mobile video.
The awards ceremony will be streamed live on the official
account of the TikTok streaming community in Central Asia and the
Caucasus: @tiktoklive_eecca .
The jury will select winners from the submitted films.
Participation conditions, film requirements, prize fund, etc. More
detailed information can be found on the festival's website:
.
Any questions can be directed to the festival's email and social
media accounts:
E-mail:
[email protected
Facebook:
Instagram:
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli and Turkic.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN24102024000195011045ID1108815242
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.