Al-Ahmadi 2024 Exhibition Encourages Small Enterprises, Supports Economy - Gov.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Al-Ahmadi Governor Humoud Jaber underlined Thursday role of Al-Ahmadi 2024 and small enterprises in supporting national economy.

While inaugurating the exhibition, Governor Al-Sabah remarked that this initiative encourages innovation and creativity, and provides a for presenting new ideas.

The exhibition, organized by Al-Ahmadi Governorate in cooperation with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), is taking place over the span of three days.

KOC Chief Eng. Ahmad Al-Eidan said that this exhibition is in support of small enterprises, youth talents, and handicrafts.

He spoke of KOC's interest in such events, saying that it stems from its sense of social responsibility and supporting national talents. (end)

