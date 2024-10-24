Nayaone To Accelerate Enterprise Adoption Of Generative AI In Financial Services Using NVIDIA AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NayaOne, a leader in digital transformation platforms for enterprises, today announced it is driving the rapid adoption of generative AI within the services leveraging the NayaOne Digital Sandbox and NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA NIM microservices, a part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.



Through this work, enterprises will be able to accelerate the testing, development, and deployment of generative AI solutions, driving accelerated time to value and accelerating time to in areas such as fraud, customer experience and enterprise efficiency use cases.



Empowering Financial Institutions with Accelerated AI Adoption



Generative AI has emerged as a game-changer for financial services, enabling enterprises to analyse large data sets, generate synthetic data for risk-free experimentation, and enhance decision-making capabilities. With NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA NIM microservices integrated into the NayaOne Digital Sandbox, enterprises can now experiment with AI models at scale, significantly reducing time to market with risk free experimentation.



"The demand for AI-driven solutions in financial services is accelerating, and our collaboration with NVIDIA allows institutions to harness the power of generative AI in a controlled, secure environment," said Karan Jain, CEO at NayaOne. "We are creating an ecosystem where financial institutions can prototype faster, more effectively leading to real business transformation and growth initiatives."



Reducing Risk and Accelerating Time to Market



Enterprises can now test new AI solutions in NayaOne's Digital Sandbox

with NVIDIA's software and hardware products. In this secure environment, the Sandbox also allows enterprises to experiment with NVIDIA NIM Microservices on premise and with their cloud service provider, reducing integration risks. Financial institutions will be able to run multiple proofs-of-concept simultaneously, utilising their data and evaluate the effectiveness of AI solutions at scale before full deployment.



A New Era of Innovation for Financial Services



Combining NayaOne's extensive network and NVIDIA's product suite offers a seamless pathway for financial institutions to stay ahead of the curve. Enterprises across the financial services ecosystem will now have access through NayaOne to NVIDIA's high-performance computing power to accelerate model training and deployment.

