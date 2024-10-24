Peace At The Polls With Meditate The Vote

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meditate The Vote

To cultivate a peaceful process, ensuring that everyone participates in the transition with respect & a commitment to social tranquility.

- Sister Dr. Jenna

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Meditation Museum invites the public to Meditate The Vote , an inspiring gathering dedicated to promoting peace at the and supporting the freedom to vote-an essential right cherished across the world. In a time when tensions can run high, this event aims to foster an atmosphere of peace, unity, and understanding as we approach the polls.

The Meditate The Vote event will feature three dynamic speakers who bring diverse perspectives and wisdom on peace, unity, and community empowerment:

Dr. Jay Speights: Chaplain, award-winning author, producer, and Director of The New Seminary for Interfaith Studies in New York. A passionate community builder, Pastor Jay will share insights into fostering peace and understanding.

Zainab Al Suwaij: Iraqi American activist and co-founder of the American Islamic Congress. Renowned for her powerful advocacy of women's equality, civil and religious rights, and interfaith dialogue, Zainab will inspire us to embrace our shared responsibilities as global citizens.

Rev. Sylvia Sumter: Senior Pastor of Unity of Washington, DC. Rev. Sylvia's empowering message will encourage participants from all backgrounds to embrace their divine oneness and unite for the common good.

Our host, Sister Dr. Jenna, Director of the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Museum, an inclusionist, and respected leader will guide attendees through this uplifting experience. Known for her commitment to bridging societal divides and building connections with global leaders, Sister Dr. Jenna's voice is a beacon for these times of transformation.

Join Us! Come be part of this unique moment to honor the sacred right to vote and strengthen the spirit of peace at the polls. This event will help participants cultivate inner calm and resilience, ensuring that our actions on election day reflect our highest values. Let's unite in promoting our collective well-being and inspiring a peaceful transition in our country .

When: November 2, 2024, from 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Where: Meditation Museum, 9525 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD

Cost: Free Event - Donations Appreciated

Registration: Required for participation.

To learn more and reserve your spot, please visit MeditateTheVote.

Together, let's nurture the power of peace, celebrate our right to vote, and ensure our voices are heard-peacefully and powerfully.

For media inquiries, please contact: Antonia Silver 202-577-3763 or Wendy Zahler 440-724-2524

Antonia Silver or Wendy Zahler

Meditation Museum

Voting In Peace

