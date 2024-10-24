Carlito Carvalhosa: Celebrating A Brazilian Art Pioneer With Dual Exhibitions In São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Two simultaneous exhibitions in São Paulo pay tribute to Carlito Carvalhosa, the first Brazilian artist to have a solo at New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in 2011.



These retrospectives highlight his legacy as a successor to Helio Oiticica, a revolutionary in contemporary art. At Sesc Pompeia, designed by architect Lina Bo Bardi, Carvalhosa's admiration for her work is evident.



The exhibition titled "The Nature of Things" features monumental pieces from Carvalhosa's collection, curated by Luis Pérez-Oramas and Daniel Rangel, with Lúcia K. Stumpf as associate curator.



These works emphasize formal experimentation. Stumpf explains that Carvalhosa's installations are always conceived in relation to their spaces.



The selected works aim to foster an effective dialogue with Lina Bo Bardi's architectural vision. A standout piece is "Waiting Room," first shown in 2013 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in São Paulo (MAC-SP).







This installation, crafted from discarded wooden posts, forms a disorienting labyrinth that Carvalhosa described as a "reclining landscape."



The Sesc exhibition also includes photographs, documents, and newspaper clippings from Carvalhosa's personal archive. The artist meticulously documented his creative process, which Stumpf considers integral to understanding his artistic development.

"Half of the Double" Exhibition

Meanwhile, Instituto Tomie Ohtake hosts "Half of the Double," curated by Ana Roman, Lúcia K. Stumpf, Luis Pérez-Oramas, and Paulo Miyada.



This exhibition features around 150 works spanning Carvalhosa 's career from 1984 when he was part of the Casa 7 collective alongside artists like Nuno Ramos. The selection highlights both the artwork and the creative process.



"Half of the Double" is organized into three rooms and seven sections, focusing on material experimentation. Notable works include the "Lost Waxes" series with wax, ceramics, aluminum experiments, mirror paintings, and light experiments.



The exhibition also showcases "Flower and Thorn," Carvalhosa's first sound creation. An innovative sound artwork featured in "Half of the Double" is an art audiobook-a first in Brazil.



Artists, critics, and friends of Carvalhosa, including Casa 7 members, provide "affective audio descriptions" of his works and share memories of his journey.



Stumpf notes that interviews with about 20 people resulted in beautifully diverse descriptions. This audiobook will be available as a sound installation and on major streaming platforms.



In addition to these retrospectives running until February, a film about Carvalhosa's life and work is underway. Directed by Karen Harley, co-director of the Oscar-nominated documentary "Waste Land," this film will further explore his impact on contemporary art.



Furthermore, Nara Roesler gallery's book division will publish a book in December dedicated to Carvalhosa's contributions to art history.



Carvalhosa's work explores visibility and invisibility, presence and absence within space-core themes that resonate through these exhibitions in São Paulo.



Both exhibitions are open to the public free of charge, offering an opportunity to engage with the profound legacy of Carlito Carvalhosa, who passed away in 2021.



