Get Well Named To AVIA Marketplace's List Of Top Conversational AI, Patient Education, And Remote Monitoring Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The recognition builds on mounting acknowledgement of Get Well's leading patient engagement technology

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well , the leader in digital patient engagement, announced recognition from AVIA Marketplace – the leading digital marketplace - for conversational AI, patient education and remote monitoring.

"This recognition by AVIA Marketplace, informed by the number of verified reviews given by Get Well's health system clients, is both validating and energizing for our team," said Michael

O'Neil, Founder and CEO of Get Well. "We're proud to continue to serve the majority of AVIA's client base with our Smart Room technology, to stand out for the quality of our patient education offering and the advances we are bringing through conversational AI and other AI innovation with our precision patient engagement capabilities."

"Conversational AI is a relatively recent innovation, which means that this is new territory for most health systems," said AVIA's Leslie Lennergard, MHS, FHFMA, CPH, and Vice President, Center for Consumerism. "It's important for health systems to keep pace as the technology continues to evolve and choose solutions that can act as trusted partners over time."

The Top Conversational AI, Patient Education

and Remote Monitoring reports

represent the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country. They highlight broader industry trends to contextualize the impact of companies like Get Well. Given the complexity and evolving nature of conversational AI, patient education, and remote monitoring, the report helps define the landscape and how these solutions best support results for patients.



This announcement builds on recent recognition Get Well has received from market intelligence firms including being previously named to AVIA Marketplace's list for Top Smart Rooms and

Patient Education Companies

and selected as the

#1 Market Leader for Patient Driven Care by KLAS

in their 2024 Best in KLAS report, in addition to two KLAS SDOH Points of Light awards.



Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Companies lists

here for Conversational AI , Patient Education and Remote Monitoring .

About Get Well



Now part of SAIGroup , Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research and AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn .

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation. Follow us on

LinkedIn

and

Twitter .

Media Contact : Chris Gale | [email protected]

