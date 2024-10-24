Blue Evolution And Blu3 Merge To Drive Industry Leadership In Sustainable Seaweed Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Evolution is at the forefront of regenerative ocean farming and seaweed biorefining, dedicated to restoring ocean and advancing sustainable futures.

Embodying regenerative best practices, the Blue Evolution team gear up for a large haul of seaweed in Zodiak, Alaska.

Dr. Zach Pittman oversees seaweed biostimulant extraction as a senior research scientist at Blue Evolution labs in BioCube San Jose, California.

Combined entity to accelerate innovation and expansion across food & health, agricultural products, biomaterials, and critical minerals

- Beau Perry, CEO of Blue EvolutionSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Evolution Inc., a leading innovator of regenerative blue biotechnology , and Blu3 Inc., a company that specializes in regenerative ocean technologies, have announced their merger. This strategic move creates a vertically integrated company with expertise in seaweed farming, bioproduct development, and market-ready applications across food, agriculture, biomaterials, and critical minerals.The consolidated entity, operating as Blue Evolution Inc., will leverage its enhanced capabilities to accelerate R&D, commercialize innovative products, and expand its global reach. The merger unifies Blue Evolution's established seaweed supply chain expertise, IP portfolio, and global partnerships with Blu3's technological advancements and commitment to regenerative ocean practices. As a result, Blue Evolution is uniquely positioned to address the demand for solutions that enable a regenerative future.Merger expands sustainable seaweed solutions across key marketsThe merger provides a platform to rapidly scale Blue Evolution's seaweed-based solutions across four primary market categories:●Food and health: expanding the supply of seaweed-based foods and functional health products to meet rising consumer demand for nutrient-dense, sustainable ingredients.●Ag and feed: advancing seaweed-based biostimulants and soil amendments for agriculture, enhancing crop productivity and soil health while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.●Biomaterials: innovating sustainable materials derived from seaweed , including bioplastics, composites, and green chemistry products for textiles and industrial use.●Critical minerals: developing regenerative methods to extract valuable minerals from seaweed, offering a renewable alternative to traditional mining practices.Beyond its commercial applications, Blue Evolution is committed to harnessing the power of seaweed for broader environmental and social impact. This includes nature-based blue carbon capture, utilization, and storage; promoting ocean de-acidification; mitigating coastal pollution and erosion; restoring habitats and fisheries; and driving sustainable economic growth and entrepreneurship in rural coastal areas, especially within seafaring indigenous communities.“This merger marks a pivotal moment for Blue Evolution's growth,” said Beau Perry, CEO of Blue Evolution.“By integrating our operations, technology, and expertise under one umbrella, we are poised to lead a seaweed revolution-driving regenerative solutions at scale while creating natural capital for our investors, partners, and the planet.”Strategic synergies and enhanced R&D capabilitiesThe merger consolidates a world-class R&D pipeline with core innovation activities currently underway at Blue Evolution's BioCube Lab in San Jose. This state-of-the-art facility will focus on chemical engineering, biorefining, and product development - radiating IP and technology into Blue Evolution's subsidiary ventures across all market segments.Additionally, Blue Evolution's operations in Alaska and its subsidiary in Mexico, Products Marinos de las Californias (PROMAC), will continue to play a pivotal role in both R&D and small commercial supply chains for seaweed cultivation and product testing.Building momentum through partnerships and investmentsThrough this merger, and additional partnerships both in place and underway, Blue Evolution is poised to significantly expand its market reach. The company is actively developing opportunities in collaboration with major cosmeceutical and nutraceutical brands. Joint ventures are being staged in regions that include New Zealand, Iceland, the Caribbean, and Vietnam, with a specific focus on human health and wellness, biostimulants, biomaterials, biomining, and sustainable aquaculture.“This merger creates a powerful synergy between Blue Evolution and Blu3, positioning us at the forefront of ocean regeneration, sustainable product development, and climate solutions,” added Perry.“By tapping into the power of seaweed, Blue Evolution reduces the carbon footprint of food production, offers renewable biomaterials, and provides sustainable mineral sourcing-creating a circular economy.”About Blue Evolution Inc.Blue Evolution is a natural capital company dedicated to harnessing the power of seaweed to create sustainable solutions for a carbon-negative future. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, Blue Evolution is committed to environmental regeneration and economic empowerment on a global scale. To learn more, visit blueevolution.Media contact:Tim Cox | ZingPR | ...

Tim Cox

ZingPR for Blue Evolution

+1 650-888-6116

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.