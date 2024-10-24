Global Truck Mounted Crane Market 2024 To Reach $9.6 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 6.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The truck-mounted crane market is expected to rise from $7.05 billion in 2023 to $7.49 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.3%. Growth is driven by infrastructure development, expansion in logistics and transportation sectors, and increasing activities in renewable energy and urban construction.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Truck Mounted Crane Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The truck-mounted crane market is set to experience strong growth, expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4%. Growth drivers include infrastructure maintenance, telecommunication tower installations, and government investments in public projects. Key trends include customization for specific applications and integration with fleet management systems.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Truck Mounted Crane Market?

The ongoing construction of public infrastructure is expected to propel the truck-mounted cranes market. These cranes are essential for urban infrastructure development, offering flexibility for material transportation in limited spaces. According to a survey by White and Case LLP, more than one-third of senior-level investors surveyed had invested over $10 billion in global infrastructure assets in the year ending Q3 2021, with expectations for continued investment, thereby driving the truck-mounted cranes market.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Truck Mounted Crane Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are Liebherr Group, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd., F.lli Ferrari S.p.A., Terex Corporation, Liugong Machinery Co Ltd., Altec Inc., The Manitowoc Company Inc., Palfinger AG, Manitowoc Company Inc., Tadano Ltd., KOBELCO Construction Machinery Co Ltd., Hyva Global B.V., Kato Works Co Ltd., Sims Crane & Equipment Co, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Manitex International Inc, HMF Group, STAHL CraneSystems GmbH, Iowa Mold Tooling, Hidrokon, Effer S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Company, TIL Limited, Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH, Furukawa Unic Corporation, Liaoning Fuwa Heavy Industry Machinery Co Ltd., Hydrauliska Industri AB, Fassi Gru S.p.A., Bonfiglioli Group, Cormach S.r.l., CraneWorks Inc., Altec Industries Inc., Amco Veba, UNIC Cranes Europe, Liftmoore Inc., KenzFigee

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Truck Mounted Crane Market Size?

Major companies operating in the truck mounted cranes market are introducing innovative products such as Hybrid and Electric truck mounted cranes to sustain their position in the market. Hybrid and electric truck-mounted cranes are essential for the crane market, offering environmental benefits, cost savings, regulatory compliance, and meeting rising market demand, ensuring growth and sustainability.

How Is The Global Truck Mounted Crane Market Segmented?

The truck mounted crane market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Articulating Cranes, Hydraulic Cranes, Telescopic Cranes, Other Types

2) By Drive: Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic

3) By Lifting Capacity: Below 15 Ton, 15 to 30 Ton, 30 to 50 Ton, Above 50 Ton

4) By End Use: Industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Truck Mounted Crane Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the truck mounted crane market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global truck mounted crane market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the truck mounted crane market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Truck Mounted Crane Market Definition

Truck-mounted cranes are versatile loading and unloading solutions that integrate seamlessly with trucks. These mechanical cranes enable the transport of heavy machinery and damaged vehicles, offering efficiency and convenience across various job sites.

The Truck Mounted Crane Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Truck Mounted Crane Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Truck Mounted Crane Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into truck mounted crane market size, truck mounted crane market drivers and trends, truck mounted crane market major players, truck mounted crane competitors' revenues, truck mounted crane market positioning, and truck mounted crane market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

