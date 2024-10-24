Adrenalin Esystems's CEO, Mr. Srinivasa Bharathy, Honoured With The \Contribution To HR Community\

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24th October 2024, India: Mr. Srinivasa Bharathy, CEO of Adrenalin eSystems,has been honoured with the \"Contribution to HR Community\" Award at the prestigious Asia HRD and HRD Awards 2024. Adrenalin eSystems is a pioneering HR Tech company that has been transforming People Experiences for 1500+ enterprises across 70 countries and 3M users with its comprehensive Human Resource Management System (HRMS), Adrenalin Max.



This accolade to Mr. Srinivasa Bharathy recognises his visionary leadership and commitment to revolutionizing the HR landscape through innovative digital solutions, setting a new benchmark for the industry.



For more than 2 decades now, the Asia HRD Awards has been honouring individuals and organisations who have significantly impacted or influenced society, organisation, and HR Community in the area of People and / or Human Resources Development.



\"At Adrenalin eSystems, our mission has always been to design exceptional people experiences by integrating cutting-edge technology with a deep design thinking for a human-centric approach. We have continually innovated our solutions to empower HR teams and employees alike to navigate the evolving world of work with confidence. I am honoured with this award and thank Asia HRD Congress and HRD Awards 2024 for this recognition\", shares Mr. Srinivasa Bharathy, MD & CEO of Adrenalin eSystems.



Mr Bharathy\'s leadership has been instrumental in driving the development of some of Adrenalin\'s products, including Adrenalin Max and its soon to be launched revolutionary AI platform, which are redefining the way enterprises manage their work, workplace and workforce.



While this award is a recognition of Mr. Bharathy\'s individual contributions to the HR-tech sector, it speaks to the collective efforts of the Adrenalin team, who share a unified vision of revolutionising the HR function. The company is shaping the future of HR, ensuring it remains agile, data-driven, and deeply connected to people needs.



The Asia HRD Awards is a celebration and recognition of virtuosos who contribute to people development – whether it is to the human resource profession, an organisation, the community, or society at large. Launched as an independent initiative in 2003 with just 5 recipients from 2 countries, the Awards have now become a prestigious annual event with the Asia HRD Awards Hall of Fame honouring a total of 319 recipients from 25 countries.



Adrenalin eSystems has been a pioneering force in HR Tech for over two decades. It propels organizations towards streamlined HR operations and productive workspaces 1500+ clients and 2.5 million users across 70+ countries, the brand is enabling organizations to optimize their HR processes and enhance overall productivity.

