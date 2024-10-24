ISW On BRICS Summit: Russia Fails To Secure International Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The adoption of the Kazan Declaration on October 23 - on the second day of the BRICS summit in Kazan - demonstrated that Russia has not yet garnered international support and neither has it created the alternative security structure, as desired by the Kremlin.

That's according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank, seen by Ukrinform.

Analysts noted that the Kazan Declaration mentions Russia's war in Ukraine only once.

"The declaration states that all signatories should act in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter - including the provision on respect for territorial integrity - and that BRICS states welcome 'relevant' offers of mediation aimed at ensuring a peaceful settlement of the war through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.



Analysts recalled that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to the Kazan Declaration, saying it shows that Russia has failed to“export” its views on changing the world order and global security architecture to the countries participating in the BRICS summit. The agency said the declaration also demonstrates that the BRICS countries have reached no unity on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, likely because many of these nations support the principles of the UN Charter.

"Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service similarly assessed that the BRICS summit will not result in the international community's approval of an alternative system of international settlements that Russia wants and stated that India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brazil, and South Africa opposed the transformation of BRICS into an anti-US coalition," the report added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the 16th BRICS summit kicked off its work in Kazan, Russia, on October 22, with the participation of countries with developing economies that demonstrate the growing influence of the non-Western world. However, Moscow's partners in China, India, Brazil, and the Arab world are calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a way to end the war in Ukraine.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also arrived at the summit.