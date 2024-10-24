War Update: Russia Pressing In Pokrovsk Axis, 148 Clashes Recorded Across Entire Frontline In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 148 combat encounters of Ukraine's Defense Forces with the Russian invaders were recorded in the past day. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 assault and offensive operations launched by the enemy.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched a single missile strike at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 89 (involving 154 glide bombs). In addition, the enemy carried out more than 4,000 artillery attacks, 86 of which involved jet artillery. Over 1,500 kamikaze drones of various types were employed.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Malushyne, Mohrytsia, Shalyhine, Luhivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Bezruky, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, Sheviakivka, Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Kupiansk, Antonivka, Dalnie, Tverdohlibove, Terny, Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Rozdolne, Novopil, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Lvove.

confirms deployment of N. Korean troops in Russi

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces took out two Russian control points, three manpower and equipment clusters, and five artillery systems.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy stormed nine times near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

Kupiansk axis: the Russians attacked nine times as Ukraine repelled assaults near Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Vyshneve, and Pershotravneve.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to penetrate the defenses near Hrekivka, Terny, Novomykhailivka, Torske, and Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk axis: Russian troops attacked five times in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Hryhorivka.

Toretsk exis: the enemy launched six attacks in the direction of Toretsk and Nelypivka.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian assaults in the areas of Selydove, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar, and Mykhailivka. The enemy focused the most on Selydove. Russian troops employed bombers and fighter jets to deliver strikes.

Kurakhove axis: the Defense Forces repelled 34 attacks. The Russians most actively tried to advance near Katerynivka and Kreminna Balka. Also, the enemy attacked in the direction of Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Kostiantynivka, Zoriane, Hostre, and Dalnie, actively employing aviation.

Vremivka axis: the Russian army went for five assaults in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, and Zolota Nyva.

Orikhiv axis: Ukraine repelled a Russian attack near Novodanylivka.

Prydniprovskyi axis: four times, the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.

Volyn and Polissia axes: Ukraine's military spotted no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed.

Ukraine downs 40 Russian drones overnight

In the border areas within Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, the Russians have been actively employing artillery and aviation from across the border.

Meanwhile, the Kursk raid continues. Over the past day, the Russian aviation has performed 38 airstrikes involving 55 KAB glide bombs, on its own territory.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll is estimated at 684,280, including 1,240 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine