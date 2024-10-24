Credable, India's Largest Working Capital Tech Platform, Appoints Deepak THM As General Counsel

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 22nd October 2024: The country's leading FinTech player, CredAble, announced today that Deepak THM has joined the company as General Counsel. Deepak will take on the reins of CredAble and will be responsible for legal, regulatory, and compliance matters for the company.



Backed by a proven track record of advising India's largest corporate conglomerates-Deepak will be instrumental in overseeing CredAble's legal strategy. In his new role, Deepak will be actively driving CredAble's vision and managing the company's regulatory affairs globally, as it forges ahead with ambitious growth plans in the promising FinTech landscape.



As a Partner at Luthra & Luthra Law Offices and Associate Partner at DSK Legal-Deepak has played a key role in tackling complex legal issues and advancing strategic growth initiatives.



He brings over 25 years of extensive experience having advised domestic and international marquee clients in M&A, joint ventures, private equity, and venture capital.



He comes with rich and diverse experience in various facets of the legal function and corporate transactions across sectors such as technology, financial services, manufacturing, infrastructure and services, FMCG, consumer & retail, and healthcare & pharma.



“With profound legal expertise and proven leadership, Deepak is well-positioned to spearhead our goal of ensuring the highest standards of governance while delivering innovative working capital solutions to our clients,” commented Ram Kewalramani, Co-founder and MD of CredAble.“As General Counsel at CredAble, Deepak will be responsible for steering CredAble's legal strategy and leading the development of legal frameworks that align with business goals and guide decisions on risk management, contracts, and governance. He will work closely with our leadership team to address regulatory requirements and advise on the legal implications of new markets and products.”



Commenting on his new role, Deepak THM said,“I'm incredibly excited to be joining this world-class team. CredAble is setting gold standards in tech-enabled working capital financing globally. In addition to leading legal strategy, I will focus on building a strong legal team and propelling the company's vision of helping businesses reach their goals.”



With Deepak's extensive background in corporate law, he will play a key role in managing CredAble's partnerships and structuring deals. Deepak's hands-on approach and deep knowledge of the financial services landscape will make him an invaluable partner in driving CredAble's business forward.





About CredAble:



Established in March 2017 by Nirav Choksi and Ram Kewalramani, CredAble is India's largest working capital technology platform enabling more than USD 8 billion annually in working capital for India Inc. which includes large, mid, and emerging corporates, MSMEs, and financial institutions. CredAble's platform hosts over 175+ corporate customers, over 3,50,000 small business borrowers, and over 100 global financial institutions and banks. By leveraging technology built in-house, expertise in big data analytics, trade finance, and partnerships with capital providers, CredAble leads the working capital space while witnessing over 500% year-on-year growth.



Backed by well-known investors such as Oaks Asset Management, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, and Axis Bank Limited, the company was granted an NBFC (BBB Stable) license by RBI in 2019 and offers post-invoice discounting and other working capital finance products. Apart from catering to the financial needs of the SME segment, the company offers financial services through its platform products to customers such as Large Corporates, Mid-Market and Emerging Corporates, and Financial Institutions.



CredAble was recently awarded the company of the year for best multi-cloud adoption along with best digital platform at the Bharat Fintech Summit 2024. Furthermore, it was recognised with Product Innovation of the Year at SME Finance Forum 2023. CredAble also won the fintech startup of the year 2022 at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2022 followed by“The Best Banking Tech of the Year” at the Asia Fintech Award 2022 for building a tech stack that is robust & agile which has transformed the working capital landscape in the country.

