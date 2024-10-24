Qatar Chamber Hosts Workshop On Agricultural Efficiency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently hosted a on the 'Mechanisms to Increase Production, Improve the Efficiency of Agricultural Activities, and Maximize Profitability in the Sector.'

The event witnessed the announcement of findings from a 'Scientific Research on Food Security in Qatar,' conducted in collaboration between Qatar University and a research team from the University of Western Sydney in Australia.

The workshop was attended by QC Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Director of the Administrative and Affairs Department Hussain Yousef Al Abdulghani, member of the Chamber's Food Security Committee Dr. Hamad Al Saad, and the research team.

Speaking at the event, QC Acting General Manager Ali Al Mansori praised the efforts made by the research team, stressing its significance in developing the agricultural sector in Qatar.

For his part, Dr. Hamad Al Saad emphasised the crucial role of scientific research in developing production methods and increasing the efficiency of Qatari farm production, affirming that this aligns with Qatar's efforts to achieve food security and self-sufficiency in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

During the workshop, Dr. Talaat Abdulfatah Ahmed from Qatar University provided a brief overview of the research, stating that its goal is to enhance the productivity of vegetable crops in both greenhouses and open fields while reducing the use of irrigation water and nitrogen fertilizers.

On the sidelines of the workshop, the Chamber honored the research team for their efforts in exploring techniques to advance the agricultural sector in Qatar.