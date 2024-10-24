Biopharma PEG Delivers Innovative PEG Solutions for Enhanced Drug Efficacy

(MENAFN- Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.) Watertown, MA — October 24, 2024 — Biopharma PEG is excited to announce its extensive offerings of polyethylene glycol (PEG) products, including monofunctional, homobifunctional, heterobifunctional, and multi-arm PEGs, tailored for PEGylation in biopharmaceutical applications. With over 40 PEGylated drugs approved globally, the role of PEGylation in drug development is more critical than ever.

PEGylation provides numerous advantages, such as improved solubility, enhanced stability, and increased circulation time in the bloodstream. By reducing immunogenicity and proteolytic degradation, PEGylation allows for safer and more effective drug formulations. Monodispersed PEGs are gaining attention in the industry, despite only two approved drugs utilizing them.

Movantik, featuring an m-PEG7 linker, exemplifies the significant advantages of monodisperse PEGylation, resulting in improved solubility, bioavailability, and pharmacokinetics compared to traditional approaches. Asclera (Polidocanol) is another notable example, incorporating an m-PEG9 entity that can function as a local anesthetic in topical ointments or as an injectable treatment for varicose veins, showcasing the versatility of PEGylated formulations.

"Our aim at Biopharma PEG is to empower your PEGylated drug development with innovative solutions that enhance therapeutic outcomes," said Jack Deng, CEO at Biopharma PEG. "We are committed to providing high-quality PEG products that meet the diverse needs of pharmaceutical companies."

As the biopharmaceutical landscape evolves, Biopharma PEG is dedicated to offering superior PEGylation solutions. For more information about our products and how we can assist in your PEGylated drug development, please visit or contact us at ....





MENAFN24102024006482014056ID1108814155