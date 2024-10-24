Al Jazeera Condemns Israeli Accusations Of Its Journalists In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera has vehemently condemned the recent unfounded allegations made by Israeli forces against its journalists operating in northern Gaza.

The Network views these fabricated accusations as a blatant attempt to silence the few remaining journalists in the region, thereby obscuring the harsh realities of the war from audiences worldwide, said a statement.

“These baseless claims follow Al Jazeera's recent exposé of potential war crimes committed by Israeli forces during the ongoing war on Gaza. These journalists have been steadfastly reporting from northern Gaza, with Al Jazeera being the sole international media presence documenting the unfolding humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel's siege and bombardment of civilian populations.”

The statement further reads:“Al Jazeera categorically rejects the Israeli occupation forces' portrayal of our journalists as terrorists and denounces their use of fabricated evidence. The Network asserts that its journalists are merely fulfilling their professional duties, documenting and reporting on the devastating impact of the war on the Strip's two million civilians.”

Al Jazeera has called on the international community to act with the utmost urgency to protect these journalists' lives and to put an end to Israeli crimes against media professionals. The Network reaffirms its commitment to delivering accurate, impartial reporting from conflict zones, despite the grave risks and baseless accusations faced by its journalists.