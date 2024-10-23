Junior Gold Miner Fokus Mining Corporation (TSXV: FKM) Makes TSX Venture Top Gainers List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for Fokus Mining Corporation (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1), a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the Province of Québec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, it is aiming to unlock the secret of the Galloway project.

With stocks in focus, Fokus Mining makes The TSX Venture top percentage gainers list today, currently trading at $0.1250, up 0.0350, gaining 38.89%, on volume of over 2 Million shares as of this report.

Yesterday the company announced the appointment of Philippe MacKay as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer effective as of November 4, 2024 and that Philippe MacKay and Kerry Sparkes have also been appointed as directors of the Company as of today.

Philippe MacKay joins Fokus after nearly ten years at the Osisko Group, where he last held the position of Mine Manager for the Cariboo Gold Project. In this role, he managed all facets of operations, engineering, and permitting, while also fostering strong community relationships. Notably, he successfully developed the project from exploration to the final stage of permitting and development, showcasing his strong leadership and strategic insight. He earned a Diploma in Mining Engineering from Polytechnique Montréal and an MBA from the Ivey Business School, providing him with a solid blend of technical expertise and business knowledge.

Philippe MacKay stated: "I'm thrilled to start this new chapter in my career as CEO and shareholder of Fokus. I am fully committed on developing the Galloway Project in this well-known mining district. My main objective is to deliver maximum value for all Fokus shareholders."

