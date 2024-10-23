Korean Delegation Visits Jordan To Enhance Cooperation In Heavy Machinery

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Korean delegation, consisting of 10 companies specialised in heavy machinery, held bilateral meetings with over 30 Jordanian firms from various sectors to explore cooperation, exchange expertise, and enhance ongoing trade.

The discussions focused on providing innovative solutions for the needs of major projects in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Korea Trade-Investment Agency (KOTRA Jordan) said on Wednesday that the visiting delegation seeks to explore cooperation opportunities and boost trade in a vital sector that requires advanced technology and specialised expertise.

General Manager of Hijaz Towers for Communications and Power Systems Mohammad Momani noted that Korean products have become highly sought after in the Jordanian market, making Korean machinery a good option that offers high-quality alternatives at competitive prices.

Director of KOTRA Jordan Hannah Kim expressed optimism about the future of cooperation between Korean and Jordanian companies.

She said that these meetings represent an important step toward boosting economic relations between the two countries, stressing the importance of increasing cooperation and trade in various fields, including technology and industry.