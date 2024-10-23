One Person Killed, 45 Injured In Israeli Air Raids On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- At least one person was killed and 45 others wounded in a new wave of Israeli on Beirut and other several parts of Lebanon on Wednesday.

The targeted Al-Janah neighborhood in Beirut, Nakhla-Baalbek road, and the southern city of Tyre, according to an update from the Lebanese Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the said the death toll from the Israeli occupation attacks has risen to 2,574 since October 2023, in addition to 12,001 injuries. (end)

