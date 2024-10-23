Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Of Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan And Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Finance and the Qatar Central Bank, participated in the Finance Ministers and Central Governors (FMCBG) meeting, which included heads of regional institutions in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region. The meeting, which came as part of Qatars participation in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held on 21-26 October 2024 in Washington, United States of America.

HE of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE Governor of the Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Thani, and their accompanying delegation participated in the meeting, which was chaired by Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. The meeting was attended by several finance ministers, central bank governors, and heads of regional financial institutions in the MENAP region.

During the meeting, a variety of financial topics were discussed and addressed main strategic issues and economic growth in the region. In addition to future prospects and fiscal policy requirements to combat inflation. The meeting also focused on sustainable financing strategies, stimulating economic growth, and supporting innovation in financial development.