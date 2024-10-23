UN Secretary General's Spox Offers No Comment On N.Korean Troops' Deployment To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN Secretary General's office does not comment on the deployment of from North Korea to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, forwarding questions to the UN Security Council Committee on North Korean sanctions.

Deputy spokesman for the General Secretary Farhan Gac, in response to journalists' enquiries on the issue of North Korea supporting Russia's war effort against Ukraine, said: "Regarding whether there's a violation of Security Council resolutions, that matter is for the Security Council's sanction committee on the People's Republic of Korea to determine. So we leave the matter in their hands,” he said.

At the same time, Gac recalled the nations' obligation to observe the sanctions imposed by the Security Council.

In exchange for manpower N. Korea receives from Russia nuclear tech – Ukraine's defense intel

"We call on all countries to abide by the resolutions of the Security Council, including those concerning the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that North Korea is sending missiles and soldiers to Russia for the war against Ukraine in exchange for technology for tactical nuclear weapons.

According to a number of UN Security Council resolutions passed and signed off including by Russia, countries shall not supply or receive weapons, defense technology and certain goods to/from North Korea. Sanctions against North Korea are intended to deter the country from building up nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them.